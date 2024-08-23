Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Unitec Dance Presents Their Choreographic Showcase CoLAB 2

Friday, 23 August 2024, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Unitec School of Creative Industries

Photo/Supplied

Unitec’s School of Creative Industries presents its Year 2 Dance students in their much anticipated choreographic showcase coLAB 2 at Glen Eden Playhouse Theatre from Wednesday, 4 September to Saturday, 7 September 2024. 

coLAB 2 is an exciting selection of original choreographies, which express the depth of choreographic and technical excellence for which Unitec dancers are celebrated.

Seven amazing new works will be performed which promises to be an evolving feast of live movement, sound and design, and will once again showcase Unitec Dance’s energy, diversity, joy, and mahi kotahitanga in Contemporary Dance choreography and performance.

There are only four evening shows all starting at 7:30pm so get your tickets now from iTICKET . This show is not to be missed! Buy tickets here: http://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/sep/colab-2

Get a sneak peek at the rehearsals in our coLAB 2 promo video https://vimeo.com/1001365457

Find more from Unitec School of Creative Industries on InfoPages.
 
 
 
