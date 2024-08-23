Unitec Dance Presents Their Choreographic Showcase CoLAB 2

Photo/Supplied

Unitec’s School of Creative Industries presents its Year 2 Dance students in their much anticipated choreographic showcase coLAB 2 at Glen Eden Playhouse Theatre from Wednesday, 4 September to Saturday, 7 September 2024.

coLAB 2 is an exciting selection of original choreographies, which express the depth of choreographic and technical excellence for which Unitec dancers are celebrated.

Seven amazing new works will be performed which promises to be an evolving feast of live movement, sound and design, and will once again showcase Unitec Dance’s energy, diversity, joy, and mahi kotahitanga in Contemporary Dance choreography and performance.

There are only four evening shows all starting at 7:30pm so get your tickets now from iTICKET . This show is not to be missed! Buy tickets here: http://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2024/sep/colab-2

Get a sneak peek at the rehearsals in our coLAB 2 promo video https://vimeo.com/1001365457

