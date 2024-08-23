Survey Finds Commercial Radio Audiences At Highest Level Since Early 2022 - Total NZ Survey 2 2024

The NZ Commercial Radio industry released the latest GfK Commercial Radio Survey audience data, which once again highlighted the exceptional resilience of the radio sector with total weekly audience growing to 3.426m listeners per week.

Alistair Jamison, Radio Broadcasters Association CEO says: “Our second survey for 2024 shows weekly radio audiences at their highest levels since early 2022. Radio just keeps delivering the live and local content that Kiwis want, the numbers can’t be argued with.”

Jamison continues “radio continues to hold a significant reach advantage over TV whether you look at daily or weekly audiences. To put that into context, radio reaches 11% more People 25-54 and 25% more People 18-49 daily in breakfast (6am-9am), than TV does across the entire day. The audience numbers are phenomenal and importantly they are not changing.”

Michael Boggs, NZME Chief Executive Officer says: “Our teams work hard every day to deliver excellent content across live radio, digital radio and podcast platforms, for a diverse audience. One thing that stands out for me in this survey is the ongoing stability of our younger audience with more than 650,000 youth aged 10-24 continuing to tune in to commercial radio each week. With 25% of our live radio listeners also using digital streaming at some point across the week, this shows we are meeting the needs of all consumers across a range of platforms.”

MediaWorks CEO Wendy Palmer added: “At a time when belts are tight, savvy marketers are realising radio is a great buy for mass reach. It’s easy, the cost of production is low and ads can be up and running in no time at all. Kiwis have deep and lasting connections with their favourite stations and that’s good news for advertisers looking for stable, cost effective reach.”

Jamison concludes: “NZ on Air will release their ‘Where are the Audiences?’ data next week and I am sure this will generate debate on what is the real consumer media behaviour. With a sample of over 14,000, and active 36 weeks a year, I have no doubt that GfK represents the most robust audio data and is the best measure of NZ radio audiences. It continues to demonstrate that our audiences are stable, engaged and that radio presents a wide range of opportunity for all advertisers.”

The full Commercial Total New Zealand and market by market data reports including demographic and daypart information can be found here: https://www.gfk.com/press/radio-audience-measurement

