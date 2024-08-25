Black Door Gallery Presents An Exhibition Of New Works By Ben Young (Sculptor) And Kaye McGarva (Painter)

Come and be mesmerised by the technical sculptures of Ben Young and the compelling illusionary paintings of Kaye McGarva.

Opening Night: Join us for an exhibition opening event on September 12 from 5:30-7:30pm. A chance to get a first look at these highly anticipated new works. Drinks and Music. All Welcome.

Folded Landscapes will continue from September 12-28, giving you plenty of time to re-visit the exhibition with friends and family.

ABOUT

Humans possess a deep, intrinsic love for nature, finding solace and inspiration in its beauty. We seek out moments of stillness in the wild- where the water meets the shore or the contours of a vast landscape can stir something profound within us.

This connection to nature is a powerful source of creativity. Yet, this reverence is intertwined with a paradoxical impulse: the desire to shape and alter the natural world.

We build structures that rise against the sky, carve paths through forests, and harness rivers to fuel our creations. In doing so, we both enrich and disrupt the delicate balance of the world around us. Our relationship with nature is one of love, re-creation and transformation—a dance between preserving its untouched beauty and inscribing our mark upon it.

This tension between admiration and alteration is at the heart of this new exhibition by Ben Young and Kaye McGarva Folded Landscapes.

Both artists in this exhibition start with the idea of landscape, but each, through their distinct style and medium, folds new perspectives into the subject. Embedded within these compelling and technically refined works are layered narratives and intriguing questions about the human connection to nature.

View the catalogue online:

https://www.blackdoorgallery.co.nz/folded-landscapes.html

ADDRESS

Black Door Gallery

251 Parnell Road

Parnell, Auckland,1052

