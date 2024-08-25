FINAL MATCH DAY | New Zealand Are Crowned Champions As Tahiti Take 3rd Place

As she has done on a number of occasions in this tournament, Kiwi captain Hannah Kraakman was the one to break the deadlock, opening the scoring inside two minutes to settle any nerves and give her side a platform to build upon.

Fiji's energy and physicality was always likely to be the key to their chances and they caused the favourites a number of problems in the opening exchanges.

Cema Nasau - Player of the Match in their final group fixture - with an early chance but her low effort flashes past Danielle Bradley's near post.

New Zealand's classic clinical nature came to the fore halfway through the first period. Despite the best efforts of Jerry Sam's side to find a way back, they fell 2-0 behind - Libby Boobyer smashing home from the edge of the box after 'keeper Mereoni Tinaimakubuna had been drawn from her line.

With seconds remaining in the first-half, Fiji found the goal they were desperate for. Koleta Likuculacula - her side's top scorer in the tournament - was once again on hand to finish well, with a left-footed effort low past Bradley to bring the deficit back to one.

It was almost all-square not long into the second-half. New Zealand indebted to substitute goalkeeper, Hannah Hegarty, whose close-range double save kept her side in front.

At the other end, the Kiwis squandered a number of chances to re-establish their two-goal buffer. Libby Boobyer and Dayna Manak with good chances but both failed to hit the target.

It was left to Tessa Leong to score her team's third. Having flashed an earlier effort agonisingly wide, she followed up minutes later with a well-placed finish, side-footing into the far corner with aplomb.

A fourth came soon after to all but confirm the result. Libby Boobyer's turn and shot was parried by Tinaimakubuna and Jordana Bremner was on hand to tuck away the rebound and make it 4-1.

Kraakman - who had scored the opener - added a fifth inside the final seven minutes, as she dispossessed Stella Naivalulevu deep inside her own half, before slotting past the exposed Tinaimakubuna. Dayna Manak added a sixth shortly after.

The final addition to the scoreboard came via an unfortunate own goal - Sofi Diyalowai inadvertently turning in Jemma Catherwood's cross.

The trophy then heads back to Aotearoa, with not only the silverware in hand for New Zealand but confirmation of a place at the FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup 2025, next year in the Philippines.



New Zealand: 7 (Hannah KRAAKMAN 2’, 33', Libby BOOBYER 10’, Tessa LEONG 28', Jordana BREMNER 29', Dayna MANAK 36', Own Goal 38')

Fiji: 1 (Koleta LIKUCULACULA 19')

HT: 2-0

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Tahiti have claimed third place at the OFC Futsal Women's Nations Cup 2024 following an incredible victory over hosts Solomon Islands.

Yoann Zanoletti's team, who had beaten their opponents once already in the group stage, were indebted to goalkeeper Corail Harry for an inspired first-half performance, somehow keeping Solomon Islands at bay.

For all their possession and persistence, Arthur Barko's charges just couldn't find a way back into the contest, despite a number of good opportunities in-behind Tahiti's defensive line.

The opening goal came against the run of play, with Hereiti Manutahi finishing from close range after a counter-attack left her team with a three-on-one advantage.

A crucial second came just a minute later, via another short-range finish, this time from Lokelani Hauata - leaving the hosts with a mountain to climb.

Whilst the first-half an enjoyable affair, the second twenty minutes was a blaze of goals and action.

Captain Ileen Pegi pulled one back for the hosts within the first 90 seconds of action after the restart but Solomon Islands failed to capitalise on a sustained period of pressure and level matters.

Tahiti substitute goalkeeper Vaihere Faarahia picked up where team mate Harry left off, making a number of excellent stops to keep her side in front.

The final minutes saw a flurry of goalmouth action, with four goals coming in the final minutes.

Raimateata Ueva made it 3-1, seemingly sealing the result there and then, before Madeline Arukau responded almost immediately for the Solomon Islands. A minute later and it was 4-2 thanks to Lokelani Hautata.

Pegi struck again within seconds to give Tahiti a nervy final minute but they dug deep to hold on and ensure they take third place.



Tahiti: 4 (Hereiti MANUTAHI 18’, Lokelani HAUATA 19’, Raimateata UEVA 35’, Lokelani HAUATA 38’),

Solomon Islands: 3 (Ileen PEGI 22’, 38’, Madeline ARUKAU 37’)

HT: 2-0

