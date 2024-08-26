Reading Cinemas Announces Return Of National Cinema Day(s), In Expanded Weekend Campaign

Reading Cinemas New Zealand, an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (“Reading”), announced today that it will again be participating in National Cinema Day(s) in 2024. The expanded two-day event follows the very successful inaugural campaign in August 2023. The 2024 iteration will run across both Saturday August 31st and Sunday September 1st, across Reading Cinemas New Zealand and Australia.

Reading Cinemas is thrilled to announce the return of National Cinema Day, a nationwide celebration of the Reading Cinema experience. Across all locations, tickets will start at just $5 for a Standard session. Premium, TITAN XC and TITAN LUXE tickets will be only $10, and tickets for Gold Lounge will be $15. This promotional ticket price will be across all sessions on Saturday August 31st and Sunday September 1st.

“We are thrilled to bring the expanded National Cinema Day(s) back to the New Zealand and Australian markets. The 2023 campaign was a resounding success, resulting in our single highest admission day on record” said Mark Douglas, Managing Director of Reading Cinemas New Zealand & Australia. “Our cinemas are the beating heart of the local community, providing an immersive and unforgettable experience. We are thrilled to provide such amazing value pricing on this special weekend to make it even more accessible for everyone. With a fantastic line up of films available across our cinemas, we look forward to welcoming everyone at the movies”.

In recent years National Cinema Day has also been held in the US and UK, amongst other countries, and Reading Cinemas is proud to participate in this celebratory day in both its New Zealand and Australian group of cinema locations.

Tickets for films such as Deadpool and Wolverine, It Ends with Us, Alien: Romulus, Afraid, Blink Twice, The Crow, The Forge, and many more are available for purchase online via the link below, via the Reading Cinemas app or at the cinema Box Office.

www.readingcinemas.co.nz

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reading’s cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Consolidated Theatres and the Angelika brand. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments, including Newmarket Village in Brisbane, Australia, and 44 Union Square in New York City, are maintained in special purpose entities.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from our Company's website: http://www.readingrdi.com.

