CAS Dismisses Appeal Brought By Former CIFA President Mr Lee Harmon Against OFC Appeal Committee Decision

On 21 August 2024 the Court of Arbitration of Sport dismissed an appeal brought by Mr Lee Harmon against a decision issued by the OFC Appeal Committee on 21 May 2024.

The OFC Appeal Committee found Mr Harmon had breached the OFC Code of Ethics on three occasions, namely breaches of Articles 13 (General rules of conduct), 15 (Loyalty), 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits), and 21 (bribery and corruption).

Following the governance reform undertaken by OFC in 2018, the OFC Judicial bodies (Disciplinary and Ethics Committee and Appeal Committee) have been responsible for investigating and deciding on breaches of the OFC Code of Ethics. The bodies are composed of legally qualified independent members.

In light of the above findings, on 21 May 2024 the OFC Appeal Committee issued a decision imposing the following sanctions:

Mr Harmon is banned for 5 years from taking part in any kind of football related activity at the national, regional, and international level (administrative, sports or any other) for the period of the ban commencing 23 August 2021; and

fined the sum of NZ$50,000.00 payable to the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).

Furthermore, Mr Harmon shall pay to OFC the costs and expenses of the OFC investigation and adjudicatory proceedings in the sum of NZ$40,910.16 as well as costs incurred for the appeal proceedings in the sum of NZ$17,000.

The ban on Mr Harmon shall continue to apply past its date of expiry until the above fine and the costs are paid in full to OFC.

As a result of the above mentioned decision, FIFA have extended the ban imposed on Mr Harmon to have effect worldwide across all football-related activities. This ban will remain in place for the period imposed by the OFC Appeal Committee and continue to apply until the fine and costs are paid in full.

Following the dismissal of Mr Harmon’s appeal by CAS, the above OFC Appeal Committee decision is considered final and binding.

