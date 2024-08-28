Kickdown Whangamatā Festival 2025: Featuring Kora, Th' Dudes, The D4, And Dick Move With More To Be Announced!

Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts, lovers of great music, classic BBQ and long summer days—mark your calendars for the Kickdown Whangamatā Festival, happening from February 6th to 8th, 2025, in the beautiful Coromandel Peninsula.

The 2025 festival is a weekend packed with thrilling activities and an outstanding lineup of live music with performances from Kora, Th' Dudes, The D4, and Dick Move, plus more acts to be announced.

Friday kicks off with the renowned Coromandel Loop ride and an open fire BBQ Feast cooked by NZ top pitmaster teams from across New Zealand - it will be the biggest open fire cook off ever in NZ brought to you by Morepork BBQ.

Saturday's agenda includes the Legends Motorcycle Ride with breakfast alongside notable personalities and bike brand ambassadors. Explore the Trade Displays for the latest motorcycle gear, grab a tattoo from top New Zealand artists, and enjoy services from renowned barbers. Thrill to the Burnout Pad with both bike and car burnouts, watch the FMX Motocross Stunt Display, and test your skills with the Impossible Hill Climb. Activities also include axe throwing, knight fighting, sword fighting, and unarmed combat. Don’t miss the diverse food vendors and open fire meat cook.

Saturday night features a powerhouse line up of Kora, Th' Dudes, The D4, and Dick Move taking the stage, with more exciting acts to be announced.

About Kickdown Whangamatā:

Kickdown Whangamatā is a Motorcycle and Music Festival in New Zealand and largest in the North Island. Based at 1064 Tairua Road, Whangamatā, just 10 minutes north of the popular surfside town of Whangamatā, camp on site or stay in town with shuttle buses running from Whangamatā ensuring easy access to all the action.

The 2025 festival is back after a successful 2022 event and with the major roads reopening after the floods.

Kickdown Whangamatā offers a unique blend of motorcycle culture, live music, and community against the stunning backdrop of Coromandel's sunlit landscapes.

