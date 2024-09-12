TIMBERRR…! Brings Taranaki’s Woodchopping Legend To Life

TIMBERRR…! Hits the stage at TSB Showplace on 5 December / Supplied Champion Axemen, 1910, collection of Puke Ariki, New Plymouth. Ned Shewry is standing second to the right / Supplied Axemen's Carnival, Eltham, 27 Dec 1915, Alexander Walker Reid, collection of Puke Ariki, New Plymouth. Ned Shewry is at block two wearing white / Supplied

The story of a lesser-known icon of Taranaki sporting history is explored in the upcoming theatre production TIMBERRR…! presented by NPDC’s TSB Showplace in December.

Set in 1940s Taranaki, it is inspired by the life of world-champion woodchopper Ned Shewry, portrayed through the fictional character Ned Murphy.

The idea for the show was sparked after a television producer suggested to the show’s co-creator, Matthew Chamberlain, that he create a series on lesser-known Kiwi legends, following his one-man show about New Zealand’s only Wimbledon champion, Anthony Wilding.

Chamberlain explains the spark behind the story, was something out of a novel itself:

“The inspiration of the show came from a blend of historical research, and by-chance personal encounters. I discovered Ned’s story in a book and knew it had potential.”

His research took him to New Plymouth, where he explored NPDC’s Puke Ariki Museum and Taranaki Research Centre, home to some of Ned’s personal trophies and axes.

While scouting gallery locations for his sculptor wife, Chamberlain felt an immediate connection to a painting by local artist Rob Shewry, who by chance was in the gallery at the same time. Rob is a nephew of Ned Shewry.

The two connected, and this encounter unveiled a wealth of stories about Ned, and an oral history of the relentless grit and perseverance required to survive in the unforgiving Taranaki backcountry.

“The show’s themes resonate with anyone who has grappled with pride and ego, but it is also an embodiment of the true spirit of New Zealand rural life, showcasing how even the most stubborn hearts can learn and grow from unexpected encounters,” says Chamberlain

TSB Showplace Lead, Sam Ryan explains the importance of telling our narratives on stage,

“This show is a perfect example of how storytelling can connect us to our roots, foster a sense of pride, and ensure that the legacy of remarkable individuals like Ned Shewry, continues to inspire future generations.”

TIMBERRR…! will be on stage at the TSB Showplace on 5 December with two shows only, with adult tickets from $20 and a discount for seniors. Tickets are now available through eventfinda.co.nz or in-person at the box office located in the New Plymouth isite on Ariki Street.

Fast Facts:

The TSB Showplace is the region’s main theatre and conference venue and is owned and operated by NPDC

Around 52,000 people go to the TSB Showplace each year to see comedy, musicals, plays, classical concerts and more.

Built in 1925, it was originally named the New Plymouth Opera House.

The main auditorium is the TSB Theatre

In 1998 the building was renovated and extended, adding a second auditorium, the Theatre Royal and the Alexandra Room.

