Canada’s First Indigenous Languages Commissioner Arrives In Aotearoa

The first Commissioner of Indigenous Languages of Canada, Dr Ronald E.Igance (Secwepemc Nation) has arrived in Aotearoa ahead of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori which takes place from 14-21 September 2024.

“As we reflect on our own language revitalisation efforts here in Aotearoa, we are honoured to host the Commissioner”, says Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

“Commissioner Ignace will join us to see how we celebrate Te Wiki o te Reo Māori and to share his personal experience with indigenous languages. Canada has a completely different context as there are over 70 indigenous languages”, Ngahiwi says.

As a survivor and escapee from Kamloops Residential School in Canada, Commissioner Ignace has dedicated his life to the preservation and revitalisation of indigenous languages.

“We cannot exist in a future without our languages. It ought to be recognized that our languages are not just words; they are the lifeblood of our cultures, the essence of our identities and the foundation of our nations”, Commissioner Ignace says.

Raised by his great – grand parents Commissioner Ignace’s passion for language was instilled in him as a young child. He will share his own story and speak about the state of indigenous languages and current revitalisation efforts in Canada, via a webinar for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

“It will be interesting to hear from Commissioner Ignace, who played an instrumental role in the development and passing of the Indigenous Languages Act, 2019 leading to the establishment of the commission in 2021”, Ngahiwi says.

Commissioner Ignace will be in Aotearoa from 12 September and will participate in a number of Te Wiki events, attend a Te Ataarangi community te reo Māori class in Porirua and meet with key people in the reo Māori sector including from Te Mātāwai. The Commissioner will then travel up the country visiting multiple marae, kōhanga reo and Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngāti Kahungunu.

The webinar ‘Indigenous Languages Act: Revitalising and Protecting Indigenous Languages in Canada’ takes place on Wednesday 18 September via Zoom, all are welcome to attend. Head to our website for more information and to register.

