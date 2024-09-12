Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Picture Me: Art Day At The National Library

Thursday, 12 September 2024, 2:24 pm
Press Release: National Library Of New Zealand

The Picture Me Festival is a celebration of illustration for children, bringing European children’s book illustrators to Aotearoa New Zealand for a lively festival of art and ideas. Join the National Library in exploring the power of picture books with Gecko Press and some of Europe’s leading children’s book illustrators on Saturday 14th September between 9am – 1pm.

National Library’s ‘Art Day’ is a full morning of free events for the whānau including workshops with European illustrators, read-alouds by New Zealand authors, and an illustration competition, with winning artwork to be shown in the Picture Me exhibition.

Illustration workshops - Book your spot on Eventfinda:

  • 9am — Self-portraits and collaborative painting with Aurore Petit. (Ages 5+)
  • 9:30am — Create a giant tree with Piotr Socha. (Ages 7+)
  • 10.:30am — Make a tiny matchbox scene with Antje Damm. (Ages 8+)

Illustration corner:

  • BYO pens and pencils to the illustration corner and create your own artwork, linking to the festival theme of identity. All ages welcome, art paper provided.

Story readings:

  • Storytime throughout the day with visiting illustrators and New Zealand authors Juliette MacIver, Fifi Colston, Ruth Paul, and Dazzlehands’ Josh Morgan and Sacha Cotter. All ages welcome.

The Picture Me Festival runs from 11-28 September, and has a wide range of events across the motu. These events will engage children in the world of books through drawing, humour and reading. The National Children’s Collection is looked after by the National Library, and holds rich international collections of children’s picture books, fiction, and nonfiction that reflect the reading available to children from the 19th century to the present day. Reading is a powerful tool and has multiple benefits for children. National Library encourages reading for pleasure, especially from a young age.

Home Café and Te Āmiki will be open throughout the day.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from National Library Of New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 