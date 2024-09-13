Tess Liautaud Releases New Single 'Black Machine' And Announces Album Release Show

Franco-American, now Aotearoa's folk sweetheart Tess Liautaud has released fourth single from her upcoming sophomore album, Blue Mind (out October 25th).

Black Machine was written on the first day of 2021, the indie-folk leaning track brings the likes of Wilco or Mazzy Star to mind. A lifting bass line while the drums hold it down. Sliding guitar, acoustic, pedalling banjo and melancholic lyrics. There's a push and pull that juxtaposes a sense of great movement with a solid linear rumble at it's core.

"Like you're driving in a dream''

''Songs are meditations, a little drop of medicine for the songwriter and for anyone else who cares to listen. It follows the arc of two characters as their relationship loses balance, the heavy weight, the drowning, the searching, the breaking free

and eventually the finding''

Tess Liautaud (Photo/Supplied)

Along with today's single, Liautaud has announced a special album release show. This follows chart topping singles 'Here Go The Lovers' + 'The Way It's meant to Rain' and sold out shows on her 12-date New Zealand 'Gold Digger' tour back in May. For the lucky few, Liautaud and her band will play an intimate show at Space Academy in Ōtautahi on October 26.

