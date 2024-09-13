Groundbreaking Reo-Māori Word Library Brings Te Reo Māori Into Architectural Plans

In an industry-leading move to bring te reo Māori into the realm of architecture and design, New Zealand company Peddlethorp launches ‘Room to Rūma’.

Room to Rūma is a word library that can be added to widely used software Autodesk Revit.

Developed in collaboration with Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the application takes simple English words like ‘bathroom’, or ‘conservatory’ within architectural plans and translates them into te reo Māori.

Speaking on why they’ve created the application, Richard Goldie, Director at Peddlethorp says:

“Architecture is about being authentic, and how can it be authentic unless you are going to the people, the stories of the land, and the language which is so critical. We see Room to Rūma as a small way to bring more reo Māori into our work.”

The launch marks a significant milestone for the normalisation of te reo Māori within architecture, design and building sectors. It’s a project that Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori has been proud to support, says its Tumu Whakahaere (Chief Executive) Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr.

“It’s an important development. Younger generations raised in te reo Māori want to see their language reflected as they transition into the workplace.

It’s also important for the vast majority of New Zealanders who value and celebrate te reo Māori as an important part of our identity”, Ngahiwi says.

Notes:

Room to Rūma will be launched next week, Tuesday 17th September at 7.30am at Te Wharewaka o Pōneke.

Room to Rūma will be free for the first three months. After that there will be a small fee for use. All profits made will go towards funding scholarships for future architecture students.

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori runs from 14 - 21 September.

