2023 Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition Winners blindr Release Winning Single, 'Letdown'

Friday, 13 September 2024, 7:23 pm
Press Release: Ding Dong Lounge

The track was produced, mixed and mastered, by Zorran Mendonsa, predominantly known for his work with Kiwi rock and metal acts such as Devilskin, Alien Weaponry, Crooked Royals and Shepherds Reign.

“After months of hard work we are unbelievably excited to send ‘Letdown’ out into the world,” shares blindr singer and guitarist Bill Caldwell. “This song represents a new chapter for blindr and is a huge step up for us in every sense. We’ve really grown as a group over the past year and we hope that this single is the sonic representation of that.”

“‘Letdown’ started its journey from the stage to the studio after we were handed the first-place plaque at the 2023 Ding Dong Lounge Band Competition. Highlights from the prize package for Ding Dong Lounge’s annual competition included financial support for recording, music video production from Bahador Borhani of Studio B, and a promotional package. However, in our view, the real prize has been the connections that Ding Dong has facilitated for us within the New Zealand music scene.”

“In the past 12 months, Ding Dong Lounge has introduced us to so many incredibly talented people. From marketing specialists and world-class producers to some of the most talented people to work a camera we have ever met. Whilst it may sound cliche, in this instance it is certainly true. None of this would have been possible without Ding Dong Lounge and the legendary people putting the mahi in behind the scenes. Our goal now is to take this opportunity and make the most of it.“

‘Letdown’ is now available on your favourite streaming services including Spotify, Tidal and Apple Music.

Letdown Single Release Show - Friday 20th September 2024 - Dead Witch, Ding Dong Lounge

To celebrate the release of ‘Letdown’, don’t miss blindr’s Letdown Single Release show at Ding Dong Lounge’s Dead Witch on Friday 20th September 2024. Limited General Admission tickets are still available for $20 from dingdongloungenz.com.

