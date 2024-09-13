Bryan Adams Announces Australian & New Zealand Dates ‘So Happy It Hurts Tour’ – With Special Guest James Arthur (UK)

30 August 2024

Tickets on sale Wednesday 4 September.

Frontier Touring is thrilled to announce the return of Bryan Adams who is bringing his So Happy It Hurts Tour to Australia and New Zealand in February 2025.

From his very first concerts in Australia in 1984, Adams is a long-time live favourite Down Under. No stranger to being on the road, he is one of the best-loved performers of the last four decades, achieving a string of #1 hits in over 40 countries. The songs are legendary: ‘Summer of ’69’, ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’, ‘Heaven’, ‘Run To You’, Please Forgive Me’ ‘18 til I Die’ and many more.

With many an accolade, Adams is the recipient of numerous awards, including a GRAMMY for Best Rock Performance (with 16 nominations), not to mention nominations for three Academy Awards and five Golden Globe, American Music Awards, and a Companion of the Order of Canada. He has duetted with icons Tina Turner, Sting, Rod Stewart, and Mel C.

The So Happy It Hurts AU/NZ arena tour begins with two shows in Christchurch and Auckland, followed by performances in Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 4 September (times staggered, see website for details) via frontiertouring.com/bryanadams. Frontier Members presale starts Monday 2 September – see Frontier website for full info.

Joining Adams as special guest on all shows – and his first time performing in AU/NZ – is English singer and songwriter James Arthur. One of the world’s biggest streaming artists, Arthur has over 40 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, and recently scored the #1 spot on the UK Album charts with 2024 release Bitter Sweet Love. Arthur first broke through with 2016’s ‘Say You Won't Let Go’, officially the UK’s most streamed song that year. Other hit singles include: ‘Impossible’, ‘Can I Be Him’, ‘Sun Comes Up’, ‘Naked’, ‘Empty Space’, ‘Rewrite The Stars’, ‘Falling Like the Stars’, ‘Train Wreck’, and ‘Lasting Lover’, all certified Platinum.

Currently on tour in Europe, in August Bryan Adams launched Bad Records, his own independent label, releasing a limited edition double A-side 7”, digital single and video of two songs ‘Rock And Roll Hell’ and ‘War Machine’. These songs were originally written by Adams, Jim Vallance, and Gene Simmons for KISS’ 1982 album Creatures of the Night. In 2023, Adams re-recorded some of his biggest songs with double album “Classics”, he later released a three album box set (here) from his residency at The Royal Albert Hall. He released his 16th studio album, So Happy It Hurts, in 2022. Adams is also famous for venturing into the world of musical theatre, co-writing the songs for ‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ in 2018.

One of the world’s most loved performers, tickets for Bryan Adams are sure to be snatched up fast. Fans are urged to secure tickets quickly to avoid missing out!

BRYAN ADAMS

+ special guest James Arthur

FEBRUARY 2025

Presented by Frontier Touring

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/bryanadams

Runs 24 hours from: Monday 2 September (times staggered, see website for details)

or until presale allocation exhausted

TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Wednesday 4 September (times staggered, see website for details)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Saturday 1 February

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

ticketek.co.nz

Tuesday 4 February

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday 6 February

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

ticketek.com

Friday 7 February

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com

Sunday 9 February

RAC Arena, Perth, WA

ticketek.com

Wednesday 12 February

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

ticketek.com

Thursday 13 February

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

ticketek.com

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers.

We cannot guarantee any ticket purchase made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website.

