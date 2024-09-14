Auckland’s Go Media Stadium Mt Smart To Host FIFA World Cup 26™ Qualifiers In November

30th August 2024

New Zealand Football has chosen Go Media Mt Smart Stadium as its second host venue for the November FIFA World Cup 26™ Qualifiers.

Vanuatu will play Tahiti at 4pm before New Zealand meet the OFC Qualifiers round one winner at 7-30pm Monday November 19.

Hamilton’s FMG Stadium had earlier been announced as host of the Group B fixtures between Tahiti and the Round One Qualifiers winner and New Zealand and Vanuatu set for Friday November 15.

New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said:

“With direct qualification now for the winner of OFC, this is a significant period for the game both in New Zealand but also Oceania, so we encourage all kiwi sports fans to come along to these matches and support the team to as they build towards making history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the third time.”

Tickets go on presale to New Zealand Football’s Football Whānau members on Thursday 5 September, and on general sale on Monday 9 September.

During the Football Whānau presale period tickets are $20 for adults (plus ticketing fees) and free for 14 and under.

On general sale tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children (plus ticketing fees).



