Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Auckland’s Go Media Stadium Mt Smart To Host FIFA World Cup 26™ Qualifiers In November

Saturday, 14 September 2024, 11:45 pm
Press Release: Oceania Football Confederation

30th August 2024

New Zealand Football has chosen Go Media Mt Smart Stadium as its second host venue for the November FIFA World Cup 26™ Qualifiers.

Vanuatu will play Tahiti at 4pm before New Zealand meet the OFC Qualifiers round one winner at 7-30pm Monday November 19.

Hamilton’s FMG Stadium had earlier been announced as host of the Group B fixtures between Tahiti and the Round One Qualifiers winner and New Zealand and Vanuatu set for Friday November 15.

New Zealand Football CEO Andrew Pragnell said:

“With direct qualification now for the winner of OFC, this is a significant period for the game both in New Zealand but also Oceania, so we encourage all kiwi sports fans to come along to these matches and support the team to as they build towards making history by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup for the third time.”

Tickets go on presale to New Zealand Football’s Football Whānau members on Thursday 5 September, and on general sale on Monday 9 September.

During the Football Whānau presale period tickets are $20 for adults (plus ticketing fees) and free for 14 and under.

On general sale tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children (plus ticketing fees). 
 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Oceania Football Confederation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 