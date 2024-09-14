Tiger Ignites The Fire Of Aotearoa’s Live Music Scene, David Dallas Returns To Galatos Stage

(Photo/Supplied)

29 August 2024

Auckland, New Zealand: The live music scene in New Zealand is facing an uncertain future with recent research1 indicating that 75% of New Zealand small-to-medium hospitality providers are feeling the strain.

In the past few years nightlife stables including Golden Dawn, The Kings Arms, Bar Bodega, Puppies, Mighty Mighty, and Dive have had no choice but to close their doors – with Auckland losing four major nightclubs last year alone.

Industry commentators blame the perfect storm of rising operational costs and increased living expenses as key factors driving the decline – with innovative programmes needed to help turn the tide for some of our most iconic venues.

To support and revitalise the live music scene, Tiger Crystal Ultra has partnered with industry expert and SNIFFERS founder, Dan Woolston to launch Venue Veterans, a groundbreaking new initiative that will see iconic New Zealand musicians return to the venue that ignited their passion and launched their careers.

The programme is designed to stimulate appreciation of our grassroots venues, as well as encourage music lovers to return to smaller bars and venues that are fundamental to the fabric of our nightlife.

Dan, who represents a roster of New Zealand artists including acts such as Melodownz, Montell2099, SXMPRA, and SACHI, understands more than anyone the importance of preserving New Zealand’s live music venues.

"Venue Veterans is more than just a series of shows; it's a rallying call for our community to come together and preserve the backbone of what makes our music scene truly special - live music venues," says Dan Woolston, reflecting on the initiative's broader mission.

“We hope that the series will give ongoing support to smaller New Zealand-based music venues, which are a rite of passage for so many artists and creatives.”

The inaugural Venue Veterans event will feature a headline performance by one of New Zealand’s biggest innovators in hip-hop, David Dallas, on Thursday 26th September. This must-see show will see David return to Galatos, one of Auckland’s most renowned live music venues, and a pivotal venue for his early performances.

The gig will not only celebrate Dallas' illustrious career but also show solidarity with the venues that have shaped generations of artists and fans alike.

“My first ever live show at Galatos was in the early 2000’s – super early in my career. It was the first time I played on an actual, proper stage, like elevated off the floor. So, even just stepping on a proper stage, it makes you feel like, 'I'm a real performer now'.”

“I think it's important for brands like Tiger to be doing initiatives like Venue Veterans at places like Galatos, because artists need that platform to perform. I was fortunate that when I was coming up, there were way more venues than there are now, and there were more opportunities to learn the craft of performing live in front of people.”

“If you don't have these venues then you're missing this valuable step which helps you become a better artist and a better performer. You can't just go from your bedroom to a massive venue, it doesn't work like that. I had that support, those places to first get in front of people – and I see how beneficial it was for me, throughout my career from the start till now – so we need to preserve those venues for generations to come.”

Fraser Shrimpton from Tiger Beer says, "Tiger Crystal Ultra is proud to champion New Zealand's entertainment landscape by bringing our top Kiwi artists back to the stages where their dreams took flight.”

“From intimate RSAs to the bustling haunts of K-Road and Cuba Street, these venues hold a special place in the hearts of artists and audiences across New Zealand. Through Venue Veterans, Tiger Crystal invites music lovers to rediscover the magic of live performance and celebrate the enduring legacy of our local music scene.”

Music lovers can register their Venue Veterans RSVP at TigerVenueVeterans.RSVPIFY.com, for their chance to see David Dallas perform live at Galatos. Spaces are limited and entry is on a first-come, first-served basis, with a koha donation on entry - 100% of which will be donated directly to Galatos to help fund its ongoing operations.

Andrea Clark, the owner of Galatos, commented: “We’ve had some of the best live acts come through our doors. However, like all businesses, our costs have increased a whopping 30% in the last twelve months, so we need the support of music fans to ensure we can continue to deliver those memorable nights out for tomorrow's generation.”

For more information on Venue Veterans and to register your RSVP, please head to Tigervenueveterans.rsvpify.com

© Scoop Media

