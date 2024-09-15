Dawn Raids Makes Wellington Premiere Next Month

Celebrating its 30th year, legendary Aotearoa Pasifika theatre collective Pacific Underground will bring its widely-acclaimed production of Dawn Raids, co-developed with Auckland Theatre Company in 2022, to the Wellington Opera House stage this October.

“For anyone…wondering what the Dawn Raids were or why an apology was needed, this play should be essential viewing for all.” - NZ Herald 2022

The play, by Arts Foundation Laureate, actor, writer, theatre and film director and comedian Oscar Kightley MNZM revisits a shameful period in the 1970’s when the New Zealand government cracked down on overstayers in Aotearoa, ripping Pasifika families from their beds in a series of targeted early morning police raids.

In the wake of the 2021 apology from the New Zealand government, an ifoga - a Samoan ceremonial apology - was made, resulting in the Dawn Raids Funding Initiative, supported by Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and NZ On Air. The initiative is designed to support projects that share this important event in New Zealand history and the lived experiences of the Dawn Raids, from the perspective of Pasifika creative communities.

“Seeing this story come to life feels like a promise. A promise to our future. That in light of the Government’s apology…we remember that we can forgive, but these stories should never be forgotten.” The Pantograph Punch 2022

Kightley says, "This Dawn Raids season in Wellington is more than 25 years in the making. It had a season in Auckland and Christchurch at the end of the last century, and came to Auckland in 2022, but it's never been to Wellington. I am beyond excited. Especially since it was a Samoan family in Welli and their lawyers who took the case all the way to the Privy Council in the early 1980s, which finally ended that racist nonsense from the NZ government. I can't wait for the awesome theatre goers of Wellington to get a chance to see this."

Dawn Raids producer of Pacific Underground, Tanya Muagututi’a MNZM says, “Oscar's trademark humour balances out the conflict within this family story, in a cathartic and uplifting way. It was one of our country's darkest moments, so this revival offers a place for talanoa and healing. We are proud to present this remarkable production again, with the same epic Pasifika cast and artists who thrilled Auckland in 2022.

"It was disturbing to hear in the media last year that the practice of ‘out of hours compliance visits’ had still been happening after the apology, so we hope that politicians and policy-makers in the capital will get along and see this play, as well as our awesome Wellington āiga.”

“Beautifully executed, funny, poignant, historically epic theatre.” - Theatreview 2022

2022 Creative New Zealand Pasifika Arts award winner, Dawn Raids Director Troy Tu’ua hails from a rich history of creating, directing and performing exceptional Pasifika work. Co-founder and Artistic Director of much-admired Sau E Siva Creatives, a South Auckland dance theatre company, he has directed many productions at Ngā Tohu o Uenuku / Māngere Arts Centre, notably the acclaimed and joyous musicals The Wizard of Otahuhu and Alatini, which both had sell-out season’s at Tāmaki Makaurau’s Q Theatre.

The live, on-stage band – led by esteemed musician and Pacific Underground co-founder, Pos Mavaega MNZM, features prominently throughout the show, performing of-the-era soul, funk and island favourites.

Audiences will be transported to the Paradise Honeypot Club in the 70’s, where lead character Sione, played by Michael Falesiu (Red, White & Brass, Sione’s Wedding, Hearts of Men) transforms into smooth crooner by night, with his fa’ili the ‘Noble Hawai’ian Sabretooth Tigers’.

Falesiu is joined by a stellar cast of talent, including Bella Kalolo-Suraj (Shortland Street, Matariki, Sione’s Wedding), Talia-Rae Mavaega (Odd Daphne, Fresh off the Boat, Polly Hood in Mumuland), Jake Tupu (Aiga, Whā, Fresh off the Boat), Italia Hunt (Mean Mums, Standing Up for Sunny, Baby Mama’s Club) and Lauie Sila (Jonah, Macbeth Filthy Rich).

The experienced creative team includes Set and Costume Designers Tony De Goldi (A Streetcar Named Desire, Fresh off the Boat, Hohepa), Mark McEntyre (Flagons and Foxtrots, Transmissions, Les Liaisons Dangereuses) and award-winning Lighting Designer Jo Kilgour (Night Light, The Haka Party Incident, The Life of Galileo).

Infused with Pasifika humour and heart, this large-scale, unmissable piece of Aotearoa New Zealand theatre enlightens and educates. In its 30th year, the country’s longest running Pacific performing arts organisation, Pacific Underground, brings a rich and profound understanding of the past to the Wellington Opera House stage for three performances only.

“Dawn Raids rips away the headlines to reach the heart of a national outrage. A history lesson in the best way... See Dawn Raids.” - The Spinoff 2022

Tickets go on sale 3 September, from Ticketmaster.

