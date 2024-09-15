Office Dog Announces New Ep 'Doggerland' Out 20 September Via Flying Nun Records

30 August 2024

L-R: Kane Strang, Mitchell Innes, Rassani Tolovaa/ Credit: Violet Hirst

Office Dog present their new EP Doggerland, out on September 20 via Flying Nun Records in Aotearoa & Australia and New West Records everywhere else. The 7-song EP marks a shift for the band, leaning into softer textures and more experimental songwriting. Produced by De Stevens (Marlin’s Dreaming) at Roundhead Studios, the EP follows closely on the heels of their debut album, Spiel, which was released worldwide earlier this year to universal acclaim.

Pitchfork said “Office Dog submerges their brand of indie rock under scuzzy noise until the bubbles stop rising to the top… Spiel blows up the band’s deadpan vocals and raw guitar so that the tiny fragments that remain rain down like ash — unnerving and pretty simultaneously” while MOJO exclaimed “...so disregarding convention, it’s impossible to second guess where a song might go next. It may make for a rollercoaster musical ride, but it’s utterly thrilling." Uncut said “the threesome manages to toe the very fine line between control and chaos, suppression and release” while Brooklyn Vegan said “The band’s style of spiky, deceptively complex guitar rock fits right in alongside classic Flying Nun groups like The Chills, The Verlaines, and the 3Ds.”

Amidst a busy solo career with acclaimed releases, Kane Strang formed Office Dog at the end of 2021. After temporarily moving from his hometown of Dunedin (home to The Chills, The Clean, The Verlaines, etc) to Auckland, he sought a more collaborative approach with drummer Mitchell Innes and bassist Rassani Tolovaa. Over the next year, fragments began assembling into songs, ultimately culminating in the creation of their debut album. Live appearances supporting Dinosaur Jr. and Sleater-Kinney quickly followed and the band was also named Te Rōpū Mariu (Favourite Group) at the beloved Student Radio Network Awards in 2023. Finding immediate streaming success, the Spiel single 'Big Air' quickly generated more than 500k streams and the band graced the cover of multiple top playlists at Spotify and TIDAL.

Office Dog will also support label-mates Nada Surf on their first ever North American tour. Launching October 2 with two shows in Washington, DC, the 15-date trek features stops at Webster Hall in NYC, Thalia Hall in Chicago, The Crocodile in Seattle, WA, the Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, and culminates at the legendary Troubadour in Los Angeles. More details about dates are HERE.

Doggerland will be released on 20 September 2024 via Flying Nun Records / New West Records on limited clear vinyl and across all streaming platforms. The EP is available to pre-save / pre-order now HERE.

© Scoop Media

