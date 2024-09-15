Dynamic Duo Announced As Judges For The RT Nelson Awards For Sculpture: Hamish McKay And Karl Fritsch

27 August, 2024

We are thrilled to announce a dynamic and exciting judging duo for the 2025 RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture: the visionary gallerist Hamish McKay and the innovative, internationally renowned sculptural jeweller Karl Fritsch.

Entering their fourth year, these prestigious awards valued at $25,000 will be hosted by the award-winning NZ Art Show, May 29 to June 1, 2025 at the TSB Arena, Wellington.

Together, Hamish McKay and Karl Fritsch bring a powerful blend of gallery expertise and artistic innovation to the RT Nelson Awards for Sculpture, promising a fresh and dynamic perspective.

Carla Russell, Executive Director of the awards, is thrilled at their appointment.

‘It’s a privilege to have such distinguished experts from New Zealand’s arts community judging these awards,’ says Russell. ‘Their combined experience elevates these awards to a whole new level.’

Artist applications are open online: https://sculptureawards.nz/

Hamish McKay: Pioneering Gallerist

Hamish McKay / Supplied

Hamish McKay, a pivotal figure in the contemporary art scene, opened the Hamish McKay Gallery in 1993 at 50 Willis Street, Wellington. His vision has always been to showcase contemporary artists creating visually exciting, conceptually dynamic, and culturally relevant works that advance the conversation of art both locally and internationally.

Initially focusing on New Zealand artists, Hamish expanded his gallery’s scope in the early 2000’s to include a group of leading Australian artists. This broadened focus fostered dialogue and exchange between artists across the Tasman and captured the attention of collectors and institutions in both countries.

The Hamish McKay Gallery has featured artists who have become influential names throughout Australasia and beyond including Shane Cotton, Francis Upritchard, et al, Ronnie Van Hout, Mikala Dwyer, Jason Greig, Tony de Lautour, Rose Nolan, Julian Dashper, Patrick Pound, Peter Peryer, Jan van der Ploeg, Lisa Walker and Karl Fritsch. Working closely with leading collectors and public galleries, both in Australasia and internationally, Hamish has helped to advance the careers of many of these notable practitioners.

Over the years, the gallery has evolved in its practice, research, and outreach. Moving from Willis Street to Ghuznee Street, it now occupies a central city site on Jessie Street, transforming the gallery model from hosting a revolving programme of single - artist shows to presenting more free-wheeling and speculative exhibitions of artist’s he admires.

As well as embracing the new with emerging talents such as Jamie Te Heuheu, Hamish applies an art historical approach to his exhibitions by showing the work of recognised artists like Tanya Ashken, Billy Apple and Don Driver, highlighting significant works by these artists and such pioneering modernists as Milan Mrkusich, Ian Scott, Gordon Walters and Gretchen Albrecht.

Hamish McKay Gallery has made viewing and contemplating contemporary art an engaging and enriching experience in Wellington for over 30 years.

Karl Fritsch: Innovative Jeweller

Karl Fritsch in studio / Supplied

Karl Fritsch, a renowned jeweller known for his artistic interventions, joins Hamish on the judging panel. Described by Hamish McKay as the David Bowie of world jewellery, Karl Fritsch’s works are masterpieces in sculpture.

Celebrated for his unique approach to jewellery, Karl often starts with existing pieces and transforms them by removing or replacing stones, recasting settings, and oxidizing metals. His innovative techniques result in entirely unique and inspired renovations of traditional jewellery.

Karl began his education at the Goldsmiths School in Pforzheim and later studied at the Academy of Fine Arts in Munich under Professors Herman Jünger and Otto Künzli. Fritsch exhibits internationally, at fine art galleries and jewellery galleries alike. His work has been acquired by leading international museums and public collections including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York; the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdan; Pinakothek of Modern Art, Munich. Museum für Kunst und Gewerbe, Hamburg; Museum of Fine Arts, Houston; Museum Turnov, Czech Republic; Museum of Decorative Arts, Montreal, Canada; Victoria and Albert Museum, London; National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne; Auckland Museum; and Te Papa National Museum, Wellington.

In a 2006 article, Fritsch reflected on his journey and philosophy in jewellery making:

I noticed a few years ago that in my jewellery work I’m constantly reworking my own history. I did a traditional jewellery apprenticeship in Pforzheim and learnt all the classical jewellery-making techniques. The real learning, however, comes afterwards.

During my studies at the Munich Academy, I wanted to make disgusting-looking jewellery. I wanted it to draw more attention than a pretty piece of jewellery would – this is after all one of jewellery’s issues – attention and attraction. Now when I look at these pieces after 10 years, I find them extremely subtle and beautiful. They are very well made and do not work within the ordinary formula of shape and colour you would expect to find in jewellery.”

What: R.T Nelson Awards for Sculpture 2025

When: May 29 – June 1

Where: NZ Art Show, TSB Arena, Wellington

Applications close: October 31 Apply https://sculptureawards.nz/

ABOUT THE R.T NELSON AWARDS FOR SCULPTURE

These awards aim to recognise excellence in New Zealand sculpture and seek to foster a market for small scale sculpture, so collectors can enjoy them at home.

The awards are valued at $25,000 with a premier prize of $15,000, two highly commended prizes of $1000 each, one People’s Choice Award of $2,000. The remaining finalists each receive $250.

Hosted by the annual NZ Art Show in Wellington, all 2025 finalist artworks will be exhibited and available for purchase, King’s Birthday Weekend, May 29 – June 1, at the TSB Arena on Queens Wharf. The award winners will be announced at a private function on May 29.

The awards were founded by Richard T. Nelson in 2021. An avid art collector and philanthropist. Degrees from Yale and Stanford Universities followed by a successful career in Investments has enabled Richard to pursue his love of art.

View more information here - https://sculptureawards.nz

© Scoop Media

