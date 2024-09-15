Award-Winning Ballet Production Comes Exclusively To Te Ahurei Toi O Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival

Scottish Ballet’s powerful adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire, originally staged in 2012 when it was nominated for an Olivier Award, proudly announces its exclusive NZ season at the Te Ahurei Toi O Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival in March 2025.



Regularly described as ‘narrative ballet at its very best’, the production uses stunning dance, devastating drama, pitch-perfect period design and a sizzling score used to tell the iconic story. Blanche DuBois. Stella and Stanley Kowalski. Tennessee Williams - they may be familiar names, but audiences won’t truly know Streetcar until they’ve seen it as a ballet.



Injecting dance and live music into the beating heart of this iconic play, Scottish Ballet has come up with something special — a vital, achingly intense tribute to the eternally misunderstood Blanche, who struggles to live her personal truth amid family turmoil in 1940s New Orleans. Bernie Haldane, Artistic Director, Kaitohu Toi of Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival was moved by the depth of feeling and storytelling, that they just had to bring this exceptional production and dance company to Aotearoa.



“We’re excited to welcome this world-leading ballet company to Aotearoa for the first time. Fans of the story in its various forms and dance enthusiasts alike will be captivated by the company’s dramatic storytelling, with a sublime stage design and score performed by the Auckland Philharmonia. If you’ve been curious about the festival, this is the perfect opportunity to dive in and experience something truly exceptional," says Haldane.



Scottish Ballet’s stylish production breathes new life into the classic tale, with graceful waltzes at the DuBois family home, electrifying lindy jives in a Louisiana nightclub, and intense duets in the caged heat of Stella and Stanley’s apartment.



Set in sultry 1940s New Orleans, where fading Southern belle Blanche DuBois moves into her sister Stella’s apartment. However, Stella’s brutish, volatile husband Stanley sees that Blanche is not what she appears to be, and sets out to destroy her...



Scottish Ballet is Scotland’s national dance company and has been based in Glasgow since 1969. A Streetcar Named Desire has toured throughout the UK and internationally, and for Te Ahurei Toi O Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival, it will be the production’s first time in New Zealand, bringing with them a touring party of 48 people.



This adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ play is a contemporary narrative ballet. In place of dialogue, dance and music tell the story. Principal dancers play the main characters and alongside soloists, perform over two acts. The original score is performed live by Auckland Philharmonia.



Christopher Hampson, Artistic Director/CEO of Scottish Ballet said: “The love and demand for Streetcar is huge, so we’re delighted to be bringing it to audiences in New Zealand. 75 years on, the themes in this classic tale are as urgent as ever, and I am thrilled that new audiences can experience our award-winning interpretation.”



Directed by Nancy Meckler and choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, with set and costume designs by Nicola Turner, and score by Peter Salem (The Crucible), A Streetcar Named Desire is presented by Te Ahurei Toi O Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival 2025.

“a punchy and very grown-up piece of entertainment that does Williams’ masterpiece full justice, repeatedly tugging at the heart-strings even as it shreds the nerves”

THE TELEGRAPH



“this is Scottish Ballet at its blistering, impactful best”

THE HERALD



“Stylistically bold, cleverly told and beautifully danced, A Streetcar Named Desire is, once again, Scottish Ballet at its finest”

THE SCOTSMAN



“Magnificent”

THE STAGE



“contemporary narrative ballet at its very best”

ARTS DESK

A Streetcar Named Desire, Scottish Ballet

Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki Auckland Arts Festival

20 March 2025 – 23 March 2025

Kiri Te Kanawa Theatre, Aotea Centre

Tickets from $59

Important info: Early bird offer, A reserve $99, B reserve $75 from 3 September – 11.59pm 17 September 2024

https://www.aaf.co.nz/



Running time: approx. 2 hrs (inc 20 min interval)



Recommended 15+

Content warning: please note this production includes themes of suicide, addiction, and domestic and sexual violence.

