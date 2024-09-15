Wonder Goal For Kinë Hmaen Caps Off New Caledonia Victory And Semi-finals Berth

Two goals and an assist for the New Caledonian number ten seal's last semi-final place.

While progression to the semi-finals was a slightly complicated equation this morning, in the end New Caledonia secured a comprehensive victory to ensure progression.

After their narrow defeat to New Zealand earlier in the day, Solomon Islands knew they had a chance and stayed behind to cheer on Tahiti - who needed to beat New Caledonia, but not by too much, to ensure Solomon Islands progressed.

New Caledonia, meanwhile, simply needed a win or a draw to reach the semi-finals.

With those permutations at play, it was New Caledonia who set the match tempo.

Matha Bako and Gisèle Hace were a calming presence in their midfield, while Kané Dralu kept her opposite number occupied with her driving runs and quick feet down the right-hand side.

Like she was in New Caledonia’s hard-fought win over Solomon Islands, Kinë Hmaen was the focal point of New Caledonia’s attack. And, inevitably, it was she who broke the deadlock in the first half, winning the ball off the toes of the Tahitian defence, and thumping home in the 36th minute.

Tahiti hit back quickly, but Lydie Gendron was unfortunate to mistime her shot and got the ball stuck under her feet, with New Caledonia able to regroup quickly and clear to safety.

Tahiti looked to have been offered a gift of an opportunity a minute after the restart, as Kunuhei found herself in front of goal with the ball at her feet but scuffed her shot wide. Had she scored, however, it wouldn’t have counted with the assistant referee’s flag then raised.

She was instrumental in setting up another opportunity a few minutes later, with a slick no-look pass teeing up Gendron in the area but was thwarted by the tight New Caledonian defence.

As the game wore on, it seemed that Tahiti was most likely to score from outside the penalty area, with captain Maerehia Dehors trying her luck just after the hour mark, but her effort spun wide.

The result was put beyond doubt by substitute Bernadette Nyikeine in the 69th minute with a clean finish after being set up by Hmaen.

Tahiti got one back four minutes later through Vaiuta Pani, who won her foot race with her opposite number to go one on one with Elizabeth Aben, and she confidently fired home.

Scoring their first goal of the tournament buoyed the Tahitians, who went in search of an equaliser, but it was ultimately too little too late, and New Caledonia finished the game with probably the goal of the tournament so far.

The sucker-punch came in the 81st minute, when Hmaen scored a truly wonderful volley, finding herself with a little space in the penalty area to meet the cross from the right with an emphatic finish.

They will face Samoa in the semi-finals, knowing that a win there will secure them a first ever place at the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

New Caledonia: 3 (Kinë HMAEN 36’, 81'; Bernadette NYIKEINE 69’)

Tahiti: 1 (Vaiuta PANI 73’)

HT: 1-0

