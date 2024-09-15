Fidler And Petera Complete Tactix Roster For 2025

Australian import Charli Fidler and returning midcourter Parris Petera are the final two spots to be filled in the Trident Homes Tactix roster for the 2025 ANZ Premiership.

Fidler, 21, heads to the Mainland after being involved with the Giants as a training partner and earning her Suncorp Super Netball debut this season while Petera returns to the Tactix after a season with the Pulse.

The Australian has represented the national U19 team as an in-circle defender and said she was “super excited” to be working with new coach Donna Wilkins and the experienced Tactix defensive end which included Jane Watson, Karin Burger and Paris Lokotui.

“I believe Donna will add a different flavour to the team with her netball and basketball background. I’m looking forward to meeting the girls and learning from the amazing defensive unit,” she said.

Despite having never travelled to New Zealand, Fidler said she had had a taste of the Kiwi style of netball having played alongside Gina Crampton, Elle Temu and Jamie Hume and it had attracted her to trying something new in the ANZ Premiership.

“I played this style with Gina, Elle and Jamie and loved the New Zealand style of play,” she said. “But not only that I loved the energy and positivity that these girls brought to our team.”

She said joining the Tactix was also about family and being with a close-knit unit was important.

“I have not travelled to New Zealand but have loved all the Kiwis I have met. It is such a cultural country with a big focus on family,” she said. “I come from a close family so this is really important to me."

Meanwhile, Petera returns to the Tactix having last been a part of the side in 2023 and said she was looking forward to meeting up with former team-mates.

“It’s a great opportunity to be coming back to the Tactix and maybe bring something new with my game from my time at the Pulse,” she said.

“It’s a bit like returning to my second home and a chance to reconnect with some of that attacking unit that I played with previously.”

Tactix coach Donna Wilkins said it was great to be able to complete her roster for the 2025 ANZ Premiership and welcomed both Fidler and Petera into the side.

“Charli is an exciting prospect and brings something different to our defensive unit while Parris has an attacking flair and strong feed into the circle,” she said.

“I’m really looking forward to working with both them and am excited about getting our full roster together ahead of next year’s campaign.”

The Trident Homes Tactix are at home in the opening round of next year’s ANZ Premiership, starting their season on 11 May.

Tactix team 2025:

Ellie Bird

Karin Burger

Charli Fidler

Paris Lokotui

Holly Mather

Erikana Pedersen

Parris Petera

Martina Salmon

Te Paea Selby-Rickit

Jane Watson

