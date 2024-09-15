NZ Chinese Language Week 10th Anniversary Visit To China

The talented participants are: Louis Gaffaney from Wellington; Elizabeth Grace from Auckland; Yvette Jones from Te Puke; Maia Te Wairemana Kaa from Christchurch; Anh-Dao Le from Auckland; Isabella McLoughlin from Christchurch; Hamish Ross from Wellington; Kritika Selach from Auckland; Reina Stephens from Wellington; and Hugo Thompson from Wellington.

They will visit Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, Xi’an, and Chengdu from September 9 to September 20 this month.

New Zealand Chinese Language Week Trust chair Jo Coughlan says this trip will be an extraordinary opportunity to be immersed in China’s rich cultural heritage, take part in its fast-paced global business world, and engage with its vibrant history.

“From visiting significant Chinese and New Zealand businesses in China to learning from New Zealanders working successfully in China, as well as experiencing China in person, we are confident that this adventure and the connections made on it will be both enriching and memorable.”

New Zealand Chinese Language Week (22 to 28 September 2024) is a Kiwi-driven initiative with the purpose of encouraging New Zealanders to learn Chinese languages. Foreign language learning is important for New Zealand to take part in global activities, to build clear understanding with trading partners, and to fully participate on the world stage, as well as enriching New Zealand’s culture and society.

This is the 10th year of New Zealand Chinese Language Week, and to celebrate this exciting milestone, Jo Coughlan says the Trust is offering an opportunity for 10 talented young people with an interest in China and the Chinese language to travel to five cities in China and meet people involved with China’s businesses, its universities, and its engagement with New Zealand over 10 days.

The trip will leave New Zealand on 9 September and return 20 September. Participants will be able to take advantage of the new visa-free status for New Zealand citizens travelling to China for less than 15 days, as announced by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Chinese Premier Li Qiang during his visit to New Zealand in June.

Jo Coughlan says the trip will include visits to businesses, and to heritage and conservation sites. Participants who are Chinese speakers will have an opportunity to practice their language skills, while others may be interested in stepping outside of New Zealand to experience the culture, heritage, and opportunities that exist in China.

“China is significant on the world stage, and our biggest trading partner. New Zealand needs to be able to communicate clearly and directly with China and other global partners, now and in the future. This is an exciting opportunity to inspire 10 young Kiwis to embark on or continue their Chinese language learning journey.”

The trip is fully funded, excluding own travel within New Zealand to and from Auckland, travel insurance, and discretionary spending costs.

© Scoop Media

