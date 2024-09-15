Floorball New Zealand Announces Women’s National Team For World Floorball Championships Qualifications 2025

We are proud to announce the official national team for the upcoming Women’s World Floorball Championships 2025 Qualifications.

The team will represent New Zealand in the Asia-Oceania qualifications tournament to secure a coveted spot on the world stage.

The qualifications tournament, set to take place from 29 January to 2 February 2025, will feature intense competition against some of the top floorball nations in Asia and Oceania.

Meet the team

Congratulations to the following women who have been selected:

Eva Louise Baker

Hannah Bertschinger

Tracey Fowlie

Hannah French

Stevie Greeks

Anita Hay

Maria Hegarty

Hannah Jenkin

Kate Johnson

Sophie Lee-Wutzler

Bree Paiti

Tessa Rogers

Sophie Scott

Emma Selley

Fiona Skene

Kristina Sundin

Marie Sundin

Makayla Woodhead

The national team boasts a diverse lineup of players selected from across Aotearoa, each bringing unique strengths and experiences to the court.

Head Coach Jon To and Assistant Coach Jordan Boyle return for the second season to support our women’s national team as they strive to build New Zealand’s presence in the global floorball community.

“Over the last three months, it was great to train with the wāhines from all over Aotearoa,” said Head Coach Jon To.

“They have demonstrated resilience and a true love for the game.

“Competing against our Asia-Oceania counterparts will be a fantastic opportunity to test our skills and grow as a team.”

As they prepare for the challenges ahead, we invite fans and supporters to follow the team’s journey on their Instagram for regular updates.

