NZ’s Greatest All-Femme Line-up Announces Concert Tour

Following the resounding success of last year’s concerts, Atomic is thrilled to announce the return of its all-femme line-up with ATOMIC! 2.0. This electrifying event celebrates the trailblazing women who have shaped the rock genre and continues to champion those who push its boundaries.

Prepare for an unforgettable evening featuring a dynamic roster of artists performing the iconic hits of Blondie, Eurythmics, Pretenders, Patti Smith, Garbage, Alanis Morissette, Hole, Joan Jett, and many more.

ATOMIC! 2.0 will be led by the acclaimed rock icon Julia Deans, alongside a stellar line-up of Aotearoa’s finest. Joining her are powerhouse performers Boh Runga and Dianne Swann, with a special appearance by acclaimed psychedelic artist Gussie Larkin (Mermaidens, Earth Tongue) and noir folk sensation Jazmine Mary. They will be backed by an exceptional band featuring Ilayda Tunali (Ladyhawke) on keys, Mareea Paterson on bass, Karen Hu on drums, and Rebel Reid on lead guitar.

This night promises a powerful homage to the legendary female rock stars of the past and those who continue to redefine the genre today. As Debbie Harry famously declared, “the only place left for rock to go is toward more girl stars. There's nothing left for men to do.”

Don’t miss your chance to experience this extraordinary celebration of rock’s female pioneers and current trailblazers.

Tickets from $99 + ticketing charges

OUR AWESOME LINE-UP

Julia Deans

Having first come to the fore as the sassy and beguiling front woman for Fur Patrol at the turn of the century, the past decade has seen Julia Deans transition from iconic rock chick to glorious songbird.

Deans’ critically acclaimed solo albums Modern Fables (2010) and We Light Fire (2018) both earned her a swag of nominations for coveted musical accolades the Taite Music Prize, the APRA Silver Scroll, and the NZ Music Awards, and this year marks the 20th anniversary of Fur Patrol’s much-loved album Pet, which brought us the now classic kiwi number one ‘Lydia’.

Never shy to add another string to her bow, Deans has delved into a long list of other musical projects over the years. She’s worked with acts like The Adults, SJD, and Neil Finn; performed in an impressive array of arts festival shows; stretched her dramatic chops in musical theatre; worked with the Auckland Philharmonia and Christchurch Symphony Orchestras. In 2020 she was invited to be the Musical Director of the prestigious The Silver Scroll Awards show.

“This is a singer/songwriter at the height of their craft.” – Sunday Star Times

“Yep, she can sing, and when she soars it’s a spine-tingling thing, because it’s all real.” – Metro

Boh Runga

As the front woman for Stellar* Boh became a multi-platinum artist with the release of their debut album, Mix. After the release of a solo album, she was back to writing new music, this time in an all-girl group with Anika Moa & Hollie Smith. While jewellery is her main gig now, Boh most recently returned to the recording studio to celebrate 15 Years of Boh Runga Jewellery with her rendition of Aretha Franklin’s, ‘Rock Steady’ co-produced with P Money.

Dianne Swann

Playing live to 100,000 people. Signing to two international labels.

Recording with Radiohead. Having a track chosen as NME single of the week.

These are just some of the highlights of Dianne’s career as a vocalist, songwriter, and performer.

Dianne’s career began when she fronted the band Everything that Flies in the mid-80s, the group disbanding not long after winning Best Music Video at the 1986 Aotearoa Music Awards.

She followed this by linking up with Margaret Urlich, Annie Crummer, Kim Willoughby and Debbie Harwood as When The Cat’s Away which proved staggering successful with a gold album, number 1 song and two years of sell-out national tours; also finding time to release the solo single ‘Something Good’ in 1989.

Demand for Dianne’s musical talents soared, touring and performing with the likes of Tim Finn, Opshop as well as fellow Hall of Famers, Dave McArtney and Straitjacket Fits.

After a career of music released under band names, Dianne released her first solo album, The War on Peace of Mind, to critical acclaim in April 2021.

Gussie Larkin – Mermaidens

The 29-year-old formed the band Mermaidens in 2014, and since then they have achieved cult status for their unique psych-pop sound, hypnotic live shows, and striking compositions. Mermaidens will release their fourth studio album in November 2023. Gussie also writes and performs in the band Earth Tongue, a heavy psych two-piece who since forming in 2017 have toured the UK and Europe multiple times, played alongside bands such as IDLES and Ty Segall, and recorded their upcoming second studio album with The Beths’ guitarist Jonathan Pearce.

Jazmine Mary

Captivating Noir Folk artist Jazmine Mary is “rising into our collective consciousness as a star, as an artist to be reckoned with, as a creative force”. They crack open the beauty and ugliness of the world with a voice that critics are calling “truly a wonder”. Recently opened for Kurt Vile, Billy Bragg. Jazmine Mary has just completed a national Tour of their Critically acclaimed sophomore Album DOG. An award-winning gig for melancholy and exultation.

"manages to be funny, erotic, off-putting and touching all at once." - RNZ

Llayda Tunali, Ladyhawke

A classically trained pianist, had been an active musician for over a decade in her two hometowns New York and Istanbul before moving to Aotearoa in 2023. Since her move, she has performed at the Silver Scrolls and has been the keys player of legendary Kiwi artist Ladyhawke.

Rebel Reid – Valkyrie - Lead Guitar

Born to be a rockstar, and it's no surprise considering her mother named her after two of the greatest icons of the genre: Billy Idol and David Bowie. From the moment she entered the world, Rebel's destiny was set in stone.

She is the embodiment of rock and roll.

Music runs through her veins like an electric current on her Flying V, and every note she plays is infused with raw and untamed energy.

The songwriter, producer, and guitarist, puts her heart and soul into every project she's a part of. Her music is like a punch to the gut, a visceral experience that leaves listeners feeling alive and invigorated. Rebel Reid is a true rockstar, a force of nature whose music is like nothing else out there.

Mareea Paterson – Bass

She has enjoyed success in her music career from the late 90s to present day. A renowned bass player to the stars and in demand session player/songwriter, Paterson has toured internationally throughout the 00’s as a member of American indie rockers Veruca Salt and recently completed recording on Louise Post’s first solo album with Matt Drenik (Producer) and drummer Matt Walker (Smashing Pumpkins). A member of both Tim Finn and Sir Dave Dobbyn’s band for years adding up to a decade, she has also played and recorded with Brooke Fraser and Gin Wigmore, Aussie talents End of Fashion and Alex Lloyd and Kiwi icon Jordan Luck. She is currently part of a songwriting/production team alongside Tom Bailey (Thompson Twins) and Andrew Maclaren (stellar*).

Karen Hu – Drums

A drummer, cellist and composer based in Tāmaki Makaurau. She performs in a variety of settings and has played with various artists, including Bic Runga and members of Supergroove among others. Karen studied at the University of Auckland Jazz School under Chris O'Connor and Ron Samsom.

© Scoop Media

