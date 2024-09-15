Māori Clay Artists Sculpt Their Mythology

Leading ceramic sculptor Carla Ruka is bringing a rich vein of Māori clay stories to Nelson's Clay Week. In a new exhibition commissioned by The Suter Art Gallery, Ruka has curated the work of over 20 Māori clay artists to explore the realm of Hineukurangi, the Māori deity of clay.

The exhibition features contributions from both emerging and established Māori clay artists from across the country, including members of Ngā Kaihanga Uku, the Māori clay workers collective. Inspired by the whakatauākī (proverb) "He kōmiringa uku, he kōmiringa tāngata" (Like clay, the heart, mind, soul and spirit of people may be moulded), the exhibition offers a unique perspective on Māori culture and artistic expression.

Carla Ruka, curator of Hineukurangi. Photo Credit: Tatiana Harper

"This whakatauākī contains an important message for Māori clay artists," says Carla Ruka. "It reminds us of the inspiration that is given shape by our work and the importance of sharing our inspiration widely."

The curator and exhibiting artists are presenting a dynamic programme of activities contributing to Nelson Clay Week, including workshops, artist talks, and presentations.

A highlight of the programme will surely be the demonstration panel by members of Ngā Kaihanga Uku, followed by a book signing celebrating the recent release of their publication "Māori Clay Artists" (Te Papa Press and Toi Māori Aotearoa).

See www.clayweek.nz for more programme information. The Hineukurangi exhibition is generously supported by Jarden and is free to attend.

About the Curator:

Carla Ruka (Ngāti Whātua, Ngā Puhi, Tauiwi) has been a practising artist since 2000 completing her studies in Māori art and design with a focus on large scale figurative sculptures from a Māori and wahine toa perspective. An active member of Ngā Kaihanga Uku and committee member of Auckland Studio Potters, Carla was selected as the featured artist for the 2022 Ceramics New Zealand Touring Potter Programme supported by Creative New Zealand and is profiled in Ngā Kaihanga Uku: Māori Clay Artists published by Te Papa Press with support from Toi Māori Aotearoa in 2023.

