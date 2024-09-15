Te Tangihanga O Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

Papā te whaititiri, hikohiko te uira

Whakaheke ana mai ki runga o Taupiri

Mōu, e te Kiingi, kua riro nei

Whakatika rawa koe mā runga i tō waka

I ngā wai katokato o tō awa

Ki te okiokinga o te rāngai ariki i te pō

Moe mai rā!

Whakaata Māori is honoured to bring coverage of the final two days of the tangihanga of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

WEDNESDAY 4 September – TE PŌ WHAKAMĀNAWA KI TE KIINGI

7.00PM – 9.00PM

This will be available on Māori+.

We bring you live coverage of Te Pō Whakamānawa – the last night that Kiingi Tuheita will lay at Tuurangawaewae.

THURSDAY 5 September – TE WHAKAWAHINGA

9.30AM - 4.30PM

On Māori+ and Whakaata Māori (Freeview 005 & Channel 019 SKY)

We bring you LIVE coverage of Te Whakawahinga – the raising up ceremony for the successor where the new Māori monarch will be ushered to the throne. This will be followed by the funeral service for Kiingi Tuheitia.

8.30PM – 9.30PM

On Māori+ and Whakaata Māori (Freeview 005 & Channel 019 SKY)

Thursday evening we bring you a special one-hour highlights programme of the tangihanga of Kiingi Tuheitia.

UPDATED PROGRAMME SCHEDULE THURSDAY 5 September

On Māori+ and Whakaata Māori (Freeview 005 & Channel 019 SKY)

We have updated our schedule to bring you programmes focused on the Kiingitanga and Waikato-Tainui on the funeral service day of Kiingi Tuheita Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

6.30AM – 9.30AM – Te Pō Whakamānawa mō Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII. Replayed from last night.

9.30AM – 4.30PM - Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII: 1955 – 2024 Funeral Service LIVE

4.30PM – 5.00PM - Iwi Anthems - Tainui

5.00PM – 5.30PM - He Iwi Whakapono - Born and raised in the Mormon Church Hekeiterangi Broadhurst is a kuia of deep conviction. She shares the stories of why te ao Māori and the Kiingitanga embraced the religion.

5.30PM – 6.00PM - Te Pātaka Kōrero - Rich backlog of Radio New Zealand's archival recordings of Māori commentators hosted by Haare Williams: Tainui Waka

6.00PM – 6.30PM - Waka Huia - Tekau Mā Rua (The Kiingitanga Māori Advisory Group)

6.30PM – 7.00PM - Te Ao Māori News

7.00PM – 7.30PM - Te Ao With Moana – The Maipi whānau and Rahui Papa talk with Moana at Ngaaruawaahia during the tangihanga of Kiingi Tuheita (Replay).

7.30PM – 8.30PM - NZ Wars - The Stories of Tainui

8.30PM – 9.30PM - Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII: 1955 - 2024 (Highlights from the tangihanga)

OFFICIAL PROCEEDINGS FOR TE WHAKAWAHINGA AND

TANGIHANGA AT TUURANGAWAEWAE MARAE FROM THE OFFICE OF THE KIINGITANGA

Taaparatia te maahina, he puurangi, he maaneanea – Let your light shine brightly.

Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII

5th SEPTEMBER 2024

The Kiingitanga has confirmed the official proceedings for Te Whakawahinga (raising up) ceremony for the successor and the funeral service of Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, on Thursday 5th September 2024.

Proceedings will begin at Tuurangawaewae Marae at 10.00am when Tekau-maa-rua (the Kiingitanga advisory council) usher the new Maaori monarch to the throne. This will be followed by the Karakia Whakawahinga.

Tumuaki Hone Taamihana will then place a bible on the head of the Monarch, using the same bible that Tumuaki Wiremu Taamihana used to raise up the first Maaori King Pootatau Te Wherowhero in 1858.

Archbishop Don Tamihere will say a Karakia to bless the new Monarch with sacred oils. Te Whakawahinga will be followed by the funeral service for Kiingi Tuheitia after which he will be taken from Tuurangawaewae Marae to the banks of the tupuna awa, Waikato River, where he will be guided by a guard of honour of Ngaati Maahanga and the New Zealand Defence Force.

A fleet of four waka – Taatahi Ora, Waikura, Taakitumu and Te Tiimatanga – will take Kiingi Tuheitia to his final resting place of Taupiri Maunga. He will be met there

by members of the Tuurangawaewae and Taniwharau rugby league clubs, and rope handlers from Raungaiti Rugby Club who will carry Kiingi Tuheita to the summit of Taupiri Maunga.

Following the internment, the funeral procession will return to Tuurangawaewae Marae where Tekau-maa-rua will lead Whare Ariki (Members of the Royal House) onto the marae, followed by a haakari (feast) to conclude the tangihanga.

There will be a no-fly zone over Taupiri Maunga and the Waikato River will be closed between Pukete and Huntly boat ramps during the ceremony.

