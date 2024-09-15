Fat Freddy's Drop Announce New Studio Album SLO MO And Release Single 'Next Stop'

Fat Freddy's Drop SLO MO cover art by Dan Tippett

Fat Freddy’s Drop hit the ground running with new studio album SLO MO, a bass-heavy blast of resolution. Renowned worldwide for euphoric live shows, the Aotearoa band stepped inside their BAYS studio in Wellington, sunup to sundown, to craft a sixth studio album.

Freddy’s beatmaker, Fitchie describes the heady mix as “Afro rhythmic soul music, an exploration of Black music from Polynesia”.

The nine track full length album drops first on double vinyl in October, opening the door for SLO MO to be experienced as a body of work curated as Freddys intended, it’s a format the band has always championed.

“SLO MO is the strongest studio representation yet of a Freddy’s live show” says. saxophonist Chopper Reeds. “It captures the undefinable Freddy’s sound. Usually we take the stage to the studio and this time, we're excited about taking our studio creation on to the stage”.

SLO MO kicks off with 'Avengers', a tune originally captured on LOCK-IN live album, now reworked and extended. Title track 'Slo Mo' is a funky jam with Louis Baker on the soul outro. First album single 'Next Stop' is a soul soaked salve that lifts you up, featuring MC Slave with a fresh verse. 'Stand Straight' keeps the light shining, 'Oldemos' is a cinematic desert ride, 'Out To Sea' raises the tempo with a drifting electro beat, Roland instrumental celebrates horns and distorted electronic rhythms, 'Getting Late' gives a serious bass heavy slap while I 'Don’t Want To See You' slips into heavy synth vibes and dub echoes.

Chopper Reeds continues, "Towards the latter part of the record, Joe Dukie’s vocal presence becomes quite spectral allowing listeners to inject themselves into the music."

The evocative cover art is by Dan Tippett, Aotearoa New Zealand Artist, who describes the image as "an ancient ngahere (forest) in a Jurassic Aotearoa dreamtime."

In celebration of SLO MO, the band is hosting and encouraging drop-the-needle vinyl events across the world. The legends then hit the road, returning to Europe and UK in November-December for a headline tour off the back of a series of epic summer shows. For Australasian fans, Aotearoa and Australia tours will be announced soon.

Fat Freddy’s Drop Next Stop out now - stream HERE. Taken from SLO MO album due for release 25 October (vinyl first) and 8 November (digital). 'Next Stop' visualiser, captures Freddy's BAYS studio with a moody visual loop, reflecting the space where the new album was crafted. Watch 'Next Stop' Visualiser Premiere Friday 6 Sept, 8.00am (NZST) HERE.

