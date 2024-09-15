Pearl Jam Adds Liam Finn To Line Up For New Zealand Leg Of Dark Matter World Tour

Pearl Jam has today announced Liam Finn for the New Zealand dates on the Dark Matter World Tour 2024.

Liam Finn has always followed his own path. From the adolescent guitar fireworks of his band Betchadupa, to his incendiary one-man performances (including spots on The Late Show with David Letterman and Later… With Jools Holland), he’s found ways to challenge and disrupt what you might expect from a singer-songwriter. Betchadupa burst onto the scene in Aotearoa New Zealand with accompanying oodles of indie cred. Finn’s solo debut I’ll Be Lightning arriving in 2007 to much critical praise. His strength of vision was immediately clear, helming most of the instruments himself, and serving as its producer, as he would do on follow ups FOMO and The Nihilist. In support of the debut he began performing solo, using loop pedals to trigger guitar parts he could then sing along to, as well as accompany himself on drums. An early adopter of this performance mode, he set an incredibly high bar, with explosive shows that felt part-rock n’ roll, part-magic trick. After 25 years of performing alongside his father Neil and Crowded House, Liam and Neil released their first collaborative album Lightsleeper in 2018. This led to Liam and his brother Elroy officially joining Crowded House as core members and co-writers. Based in America for the past twelve years, Finn still has strong ties to the country he grew up in.

Pearl Jam’s long-awaited ten-year return to Australia and New Zealand includes 7 massive stadium shows in an impressive triple bill line-up. The band’s new album Dark Matter is out now, debuting on the ARIA Album Chart at #2.

