Unilever To Partner With OFC For The Oceania Qualifiers

Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) is thrilled to announce consumer goods giant Unilever as a premium partner for the upcoming Oceania Qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

Unilever is one of the world’s largest consumer goods companies, with a presence in 190 countries and a vast portfolio of brands used by 3.4 billion people every day.

Unilever’s power brand Rexona will be the focus of this partnership, which is being spearheaded by Unilever International, Unilever’s global business unit focusing on bringing Unilever brands in hard-to-reach markets with the goal of serving underserved consumers.

As part of this collaboration, Rexona has provided OFC with financial support and complimentary products will be provided to players from all participating countries. The backing is instrumental in advancing key initiatives during this tournament.

Every live stream will also feature a branded segment named “Rexona Unstoppable Move of the Game,” celebrating footballers' outstanding on-field performances. Fans can cheer on their favourite players as they win these exciting awards.

“We at Unilever International are thrilled to be partnering with Oceania Football Confederation. This is an excellent platform to support talented players while building awareness for Unilever brands among football fans in Oceania.” UI Head of Global Business Unit - GIC & Managed Geos Vikram Godboley said.

Unilever’s commitment to this partnership is rooted in its purpose-driven approach to business. With Rexona’s belief in the power of movement to transform lives and inspire confidence, partnering with OFC aligns perfectly with their goal of driving positive change through sports. Unilever recognises the importance of scale in making a lasting impact and sees OFC as an ideal partner to amplify their efforts in the region.

Franck Castillo, OFC General Secretary, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “This is just the beginning. The collaboration with Unilever demonstrates the new OFC and its core values, excellence, passion, and integrity. We are a trusted organisation, with more competitive games and a growing fan base. We are proud to be aligned with a huge brand like Unilever.”

The Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) is one of six continental football confederations responsible for the promotion and development of football in Oceania. OFC competitions are renowned for showcasing the region’s top football talents and contributing to the global football community.

