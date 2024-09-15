Aussie Comedian’s Heartfelt NZ Debut Comes To Christchurch

5 September 2024

With just a month to go, musical comedian EJ Mann is preparing for the one night only Christchurch debut of her new show MAGPIE on October 4 at Good Times Comedy Club.

This Brisbane-based comedian is bringing her guitar and signature blend of humor and heart to the stage for a night that promises not only laughter but also a few surprises.

Whilst MAGPIE tackles themes like coming out and being brave, it's not just about comedy—there's a deeply personal story at the heart of it all.

“I wanted this show to be both funny and moving,” says EJ.

“The twist at the end is something close to my heart, and I think it’s going to resonate with people, from all walks of life.”

Beyond the humour, MAGPIE touches on loss, growth, and living bravely, themes that have become all the more poignant for EJ as she’s crafted this show.

The blend of music, wit, and raw emotion has made it a show EJ is proud of.

Having made a name for herself in Brisbane, EJ is excited to perform in New Zealand, a place she’s come to love.

“New Zealand has such a great comedy scene. I couldn’t imagine debuting this show anywhere else.”

Tickets available now at ejmann.com.

