Season Extension Announced Due To Overwhelming Demand For Tickets

Friday, 6 September

Auckland Theatre Company and Nightsong are thrilled to announce that due to demand for tickets the October season of Peter Pan at the ASB Waterfront Theatre, has been extended. Six new shows have been confirmed, including three weekend matinee shows.

Peter Pan opens Tuesday, 8 October and will now run until Sunday, 3 November.

Prepare for delightful twists in this lavish, large-scale and wondrously inventive production of J. M. Barrie’s classic tale written by Carl Bland and directed by Ben Crowder and Carl Bland of Nightsong (Mr Red Light, The Worm, Te Pō).

“In Nightsong’s first collaboration with Auckland Theatre Company this wondrous production of Peter Pan possesses a labyrinth of elements, we hope audiences will be enthralled and bewitched by this audacious version of a cherished story – expect the unexpected.” – Nightsong

Reacquaint with all the familiar characters in Peter Pan, but not as you know them! Theo Shakes, Tik Tok creator (1.4 million followers), actor and film maker makes his mainstage theatre debut as Peter Pan; the irrepressible Anika Moa plays the mystical and malevolent Mermaid Queen, performer Lotima Nicholas Pome’e better known as singer General Fiyah takes on the role of Skate, while graduate Nova Moala-Knox is the anti-hero as a modern day Wendy. Seasoned actor Jennifer Ludlam delivers a menacing Captain Hook; while Angus Stevens currently starring in the TV series Madam brings it as John, familiar screen and stage star Andrew Grainger (Westside, The Brokenwood Mysteries, North by Northwest) tackles the role of Smee, comedian/actress Tess Sullivan is Tiger Lily, multi-awarded actor Tupe Lualua is Mrs Darling with former competitive sports person turned actor Junghwi Jo switching things up as Tinkerbell.

The outstanding cast perform alongside live musicians as well as a real dog!

In this contemporary retelling we travel from an urban New Zealand to an ‘icelandic’ Neverland. Get ready for aerial flying, fight scenes, magic, special effects and so much more, as Auckland Theatre Company and Nightsong make the impossible, possible on stage.

Amusing, uplifting Peter Pan explores themes of friendship, family, adventure, good versus evil and ultimately the impossibility of eternal youth. This timeless story is guaranteed to delight anyone who’s still young at heart – likely to be aged seven years upwards - so let your imagination take flight this October.

Peter Pan

By Carl Bland

8 October – 3 November 2024

ASB Waterfront Theatre

Duration: 1 hour and 50 minutes including interval

Tickets are selling fast and are available at:

https://www.atc.co.nz/auckland-theatre-company/2024/peter-pan/

Playwright: Carl Bland

Directed by: Ben Crowder and Carl Bland

Set Design: John Verryt

Lighting Design: Sean Lynch

Costume Design: Elizabeth Whiting

Music Director: Claire Cowan

Sound Design: Max Scott

Dramaturg: Philippa Campbell

Cast:

Smee: Andrew Grainger

Tinkerbell: Junghwi Jo Mrs Darling: Tupe Lualua

Captain Hook: Jennifer Ludlam

The Mermaid Queen: Anika Moa Wendy: Nova Moala-Knox Skate: Lotima Nicholas Pome’e Peter Pan: Theo Shakes John: Angus Stevens

Tiger Lily: Tess Sullivan

Ensemble: Auckland Theatre Youth Company

Musicians: Jess Hix and Calla Knudson

