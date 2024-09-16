Tonga Keep Their FIFA World Cup™ Hopes Alive

Tonga have advanced to the final match in Round One of the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers with an impressive win over Cook Islands in Apia.

Captain Hemaloto Polovili was in inspirational form for his side, creating the first goal and scoring the second as Tonga defied the odds to secure their place in Monday's final match.

(Photo/ OFC Media via Phototek)

After a slow start, Tonga played themselves into the ascendency, with their physicality making life difficult for Tuka Tisam's Cook Islands squad.

27 minutes were on the clock when Polovili made his first mark, playing a lovely through ball over the top to the on-running Viliami Tikoipau, who showed excellent composure to slot the ball under goalkeeper Ngereine Maro.

The captain then had the opportunity to double the lead from the penalty spot. Ulafala Sonasi rounded the goalkeeper only to be upended, giving the referee little choice but to point to the spot.

Polovili stepped up and confidently smashed it into the left-hand corner to double his side's lead.

With their World Cup hopes on the line, Cook Islands came out in the second-half with a renewed intensity and speed, looking to find a way back into the match in the early stages.

It was Tonga however that nearly added a third. Viliami Tukia spotting goalkeeper Maro off his line and lifting an effort from distance that landed just over the crossbar.

Just past the hour mark and Cook Islands finally found a way back in. Taci Kumsuz capitalising on slack defending from Tonga and hooking the ball in from the corner of the box to half the arrears.

An equaliser almost arrived with a little over a quarter hour remaining, when substitute Tremaine Rimene-Albrett let fly from the edge of the box. Tonga goalkeeper Semisi Otukolo with an awkward save that deflected just past the post.

A cooling break allowed Tonga to settle themselves and it paid dividends almost immediately. Substitute Christopher Kefu grabbing a crucial third to all but confirm the result - despite appearing to injure himself in the process!

Tonga will now face the winner of Friday's second match between American Samoa and Samoa on Monday, to determine who will advance to the group stages of round two next month.

© Scoop Media

