A Fierce Battle Between Fiji And Tonga Settles In A Draw

After Samoa set the Group A pace in the day’s first game, both Fiji and Tonga were keen to hit the ground running similarly fast, resulting in both Teams trying to find their rhythm.

The game settled down after the opener, courtesy of the hosts.

Surrounded by defenders, forward Uliana Vuniyayawa latched onto a bouncing loose ball in midfield, keeping her composure to bury past Temaleti Taufa’ao, prompting rapturous screams from the stand.

Buoyed by the lead, it was a matter of time before Fiji added a second. Sisilia Tuvou Kuladina, who was the youngest player at last month’s inaugural OFC Women’s Futsal Nations Cup, backed up her brilliant goal on the court to double her country’s lead in the 39th minute. Much to the anticipation of the crowd, she stood over free kick about 35 yards out and launched an unstoppable drive past the Tongan goalkeeper.

If Fiji had the momentum going into half time, Tonga were determined to take it back after half time.

It began with Cienna Filimoeatu’s through ball to Kuria Malohofo’ou. She looked to have held onto the ball a touch too long, but her shot was too powerful for Melania Keresoni to properly block, and so Tonga looked to have found a way back into the game.

Tonga then found an equaliser four minutes later. Tyra Bagiante, who had looked dangerous up front for Tonga all game, confidently slotted home after being released it.

Losing the lead so quickly seemed to dent Fiji’s confidence, as Tonga looked more assured on the ball, although they were unable to convert this into a lead.

Bravery from Temaleti Taufa’ao kept the score at 2-2, taking the ball off Teonila Levuiciva’s toes after the winger latched onto a Kuladina through ball, only for the Tongan goalkeeper to deny Fiji.

Bagianti thought she was through for a winner in 75th, but Keresoni was quick off her line to deny the Tongan striker.

Fiji looked to have secured the win in the 78th minute through Grace Lakavutu. The substitute’s outside of the boot finish from close range sparked wild celebrations from the Fijian bench.

But Tonga weren’t finished yet.

Malohifo’ou found the back of the net for the second time in the half, equalising the score and closing out the goal-scoring opportunities for both teams as the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

Fiji: 3 (Uliana VUNIYAYAWA 25’; Sisilia Tuvou KULADINA 39’; Grace LAKAVUTU 79’)

Tonga: 3 (Kuria MALOHIFO’OU 49’, 84; Tyra BAGIANTE 53’)

HT: 2-0

