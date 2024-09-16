Commemorating New Zealand's Military Operations In Malaya And Malaysia

On Monday 16 September 2024 at 11am we will honour those who served in New Zealand’s post-Second World War military operations in Malaya and Malaysia at the national commemoration at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

"The Malayan Emergency spanned 12 long years from 1948 to 1960, when the Malayan Communist Party attempted to overthrow the British colonial administration of Malaya," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae, Secretary and Chief Executive Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage.

As the Malayan Emergency came to an end in 1960, counter-insurgency measures continued in the ‘Confrontation Campaign’ in Borneo. New Zealand soldiers, sailors and airmen played a vital role serving alongside Commonwealth forces until 1966.

"Each year on 16 September we pause to reflect and remember the 4,000 New Zealanders who served during the Malaya and Malaysian campaigns from 1948 to 1966.The National Roll of Honour records twenty New Zealanders as having lost their lives during the entire operational service in both these campaigns between 1948 and 1966, including three who died due to direct enemy action."

The beginning of Aotearoa New Zealand’s aid in the Malayan Emergency began with deploying a flight of RNZAF 41 Squadron Dakotas to drop supplies to anti-guerilla forces in 1949. From the late 1950s, both Special Air Service and infantry battalions were sent to Malaya.

By 1964, New Zealand was assisting the newly federated state of Malaysia to resist Indonesia’s attempt to destabilise its North Borneo territories in what is known as the Confrontation Campaign.

A peace treaty was signed on 11 August 1966. The last New Zealand service personnel formally withdrew from Borneo in October that year. For nearly 20 years, New Zealand stood strong in Malaya and Malaysia alongside Commonwealth forces.

"On 16 September, I encourage New Zealanders - whether they are at the national commemoration, watching the livestream, or just going about their day - to pause and remember the significant contribution sacrifice of our soldiers, sailors and airmen," says Leauanae Laulu Mac Leauanae.

Public who are interested in attending the commemoration should arrive at the Hall of Memories at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park by 10:45am for an 11:00am start.

For those unable to attend in person, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Pukeahu Facebook page from 11:00am.

© Scoop Media

