Nala Sinephro Unveils New Album 'Endlessness' | Out Now Via Warp Records

PHOTO CREDIT: TOFJAN

Caribbean-Belgian producer and composer Nala Sinephro has released her much anticipated second album, Endlessness, on Warp Records.

Endlessness is a deep dive into the cycle of existence. The 45-minute album delicately spans 10 tracks with a continuous arpeggio playing throughout, creating an expansive, mesmerizing celebration of life cycles and rebirth. Following Sinephro’s critically acclaimed 2021 debut album Space 1.8, Endlessness further elevates her as a transcendent and multi-dimensional composer, beautifully morphing jazz, orchestral, and electronic music.

Endlessness was composed, produced, arranged, and engineered by Sinephro. Performing on the album are Sheila Maurice-Grey, Morgan Simpson, James Mollison, Lyle Barton, Nubya Garcia, Natcyet Wakili, and Dwayne Kilvington, joined by Orchestrate’s 21 string players. Sinephro’s deftly balanced production, arrangement, and engineering let the musicians shine with only light-touch effects, bridging the immediate and identifiable with the beyond.

The album is now available digitally and on black 2LP vinyl with d-side etching as well as CD. Listen / buy it here: https://nalasinephro.ffm.to/endlessness

