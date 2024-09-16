Samoa Overcome Tonga In Dramatic Extra-time Thriller

A Jefferson Fa’amatau header in stoppage time of the first half of extra-time settled a back-and-forth affair and sends Jess Ibrom’s side into Group B when qualifying resumes next month.

It was the home side that dominated for most of the opening half, though were unable to sufficiently test Semisi Otukolo in the Tonga goal.

Nathan Viliamu had a good early chance, reacting first when Otukolo failed to claim a cross from out wide, though the forward was unable to keep his effort down and the ball sailed over the bar.

Captain Andrew Setefano had two good chances in quick succession to break the deadlock. First, denied by an outstanding close range save by Otukolo, who made himself big to deny the defender from a matter of yards out, before Setefano’s header from a corner was cleared a combination of goalkeeper and crossbar.

Samoa’s profligacy was punished in the dying minutes of the half, as Kilifi Uele’s side grabbed a crucial opening goal.

Ulafala Sonasi was on hand to make the most of the Samoan’s defence’s failure to clear their lines, latching onto a brilliant ball from captain Hemaloto Polovili and finishing well past Paul Taupau.

Samoa reacted well in the early stages of the second period. Luke Salisbury fired over before Jarvis Vaai smacked an effort against the cross bar from the inside-left position as Jess Ibrom’s side looked for a quick response.

Dauntae Mariner was the next to go close to an equaliser. With left-footed free-kick whistled past Otukolo’s left-hand post with the ‘keeper struggling to get across.

Tonga were content to sit deep and hit on the break and it almost paid dividends for them when Sonasi found himself on the edge of the Samoa area, only to shoot tamely at Taupau.

With only minutes left on the clock – and to delight of the increasingly nervous home support – Samoa finally found their leveller. A corner from the right was headed out as far as Luke Salisbury and the left-back’s looping shot evaded Otuloko, crossing the line via the underside of the crossbar.

It would prove to be the final action of regulation time, as we headed to extra-time, with both sides showing significant signs of fatigue.

With the heat not letting up, both teams could be forgiven for a ponderous extra-time period. Samoa’s Harry Chote going the close, heading inches wide from a free-kick when left unattended.

Deep into stoppage time of the first period of extra-time and Samoa found the goal they were desperate for. A free-kick on the left from Jarvis Vaai was drifted into the box and Jefferson Fa’amatau’s flicked header found a way past Otukolo.

Tonga: 1 (Ulafala SONASI 45+1)

Samoa: 2 (Luke SALISBURY 87, Jefferson FA’AMATAU 105+3)

HT: 1-0

Earlier in the afternoon, American Samoa secured a first senior men’s victory in nine years, as they overcame Cook Islands 2-1 in an international friendly.

Looking to rebound from the disappointment that both teams experienced on Friday, the sides started slowly, as the first-half took time to spark into life.

Ali’i Mitchell broke the deadlock with a minute left in regulation time in the opening period to give Shani Simpson’s side a crucial lead. Benjamin Stefanon doubled that lead early in the second-half before a late Cook Islands goal through Siaosi Kaufononga proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Cook Islands: 1 (Siaosi KAUFONONGA 83)

American Samoa: 2 (Ali’i MITCHELL 44, Benjamin STEFANON 50)

HT: 0-1

