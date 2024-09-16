Top 12 Finalists Announced For Impromptu Speech Contest - Waha Kōrero

Speakers from across Aotearoa will gather on the final day of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori to battle it out in a live impromptu speech contest.

The top 12 finalists of the inaugural Waha Kōrero competition have been selected and they hail from all parts of the country says Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr, Tumu Whakahaere, Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori.

“We are in for a spectacular night of entertainment and celebration with some of our best native and second language speakers of te reo Māori.

“It’s fantastic to see a mix of people in our top 12 – we’ve got a good range of iwi representation, age and gender.”

To add to the excitement, there is a couple amongst our finalists, Ngahiwi says.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the different perspectives this couple will bring – tāne verse wahine – it is sure to be interesting!"

The 12 finalists have made it through to the final round of Waha Kōrero and will take the stage in front of a panel of judges and a live audience on September 21 in Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

“Thanks to our sponsors – ATA and Fonterra – there are amazing prizes up for grabs”, Ngahiwi says.

The person to take out the top spot will win $10,000, second place will win $6000 and the third place winner will take home $4000.

“The final of Waha Kōrero is our closing event for Te Wiki 2024, the curtain closer to round up an inspiring week of activities and events.

“The night will be made even more special with the calibre of our judges who are – Oriini Kaipara (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa Tūwharetoa and Ngāti Rangitihi), Robert Pouwhare (Ngāti Haka, Tūhoe) and Hinurewa Poutu (Ngāti Rangi, Te Āti Haunui-a-Pāpārangi, Ngāti Maniapoto)”, Ngahiwi says.

“A special acknowledgement to Kingi Kiriona (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Apa) who was a part of our judging for round two”, Ngahiwi says.

The event is open to the public to attend but people must reserve seats through Humanitix.

The finalists for Waha Kōrero are:

James Akuhata (Ngāi Tūhoe)

Tauawhi Bonilla (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Porou)

Watene Moana Campbell (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Kahungunu)

Te Kuru o te Marama Dewes (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Rangiteaorere)

Tayla Faddy (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa)

Jacob McGregor (Ngā Rauru Kītahi, Ngāti Raukawa Te Au ki te Tonga, Te Whānau-a-Apanui)

Te Wairere Ngaia (Waikato-Maniapoto, Taranaki, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Whakaue)

Rāniera Procter (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri me Ngāti Uepōhatu)

Regan Kupu Stokes (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngā Pōtiki a Tamapahore, Ngāti Pūkenga, Ngāti Ranginui, Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi, Ngāti Wai)

Te Rangimonoa Tahi (Ngāi Tuhoe, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Pikiao)

Tamati Waaka (Ngāi Tūhoe, Te Whānau-a-Apanui, Ngāti Pūkeko)

Te Ngaru Wehi (Ngāti Te Wehi)

© Scoop Media

