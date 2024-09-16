Villains And Vagabonds Return To Christchurch | Spoiler Alert – They All Die

After a hugely successful world tour of the South Island, UNSUNG HEROES is returning to Christchurch in mid-October for four shows only.

Described as “New Zealand’s most entertaining history lesson”, UNSUNG HEROES presents songs, slides and stories from our colonial past supported by gorgeously evocative music and words.

It brings together the talents of five well-known actors, performers, and musicians in a fascinating musical show filled with some of our most infamous rogues, a sprinkling of rebels and a few folk heroes. A recipe for a great night out.

Former Christchurch-based actor, Peter Elliott is the narrator/compere of UNSUNG HEROES, with Cameron Bennett (Vocals/Dobro Guitar), Chris Priestley (vocals/guitar), Sonia Wilson (vocals) and Nigel Gavin (7-string guitar).

L to R: Peter Elliott, Cameron Bennett, Sonia Wilson, Chris Priestley and Nigel Gavin / Supplied

Peter, who is known for a wide range of TV, stage and film work including being part of the Court Theatre Company in the late 1980’s, says they’ve been having a blast bringing stories to life, many of which people have never heard about.

“Take Jennie Anderson for example. In the late 1800’s, she became Aotearoa’s first magician; not first female magician but first magician. It’s a fascinating story that covers when she started touring as a performer at the age of 17 to her tragic death at only 20,” he says.

Then there’s the parachutist David Mahoney (Captain Lorraine) who floated away from an 1889 exhibition at Lancaster Park towards Port Levy never to be seen again. Or the famous inventor and aviator Richard Pearse who died in Sunnyside mental asylum. Chris Priestley says they met members of the Pearse family on the last UNSUNG HEROES tour.

“We performed in Geraldine and were invited back to the Pearse family home in Waitohi for scones and tea by his great nephew. It was a wonderful connection to make,” he says.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.eventfinda.co.nz

UNSUNG HEROES is at the Ferrymead Lodge from Friday 18 October for four shows only: 18th at 7pm, 19th at 2pm and 7pm, and 20th at 1pm.

