Narrow Loss Sees Solomon Islands Face Nervous Wait

15 September 2024

The final day of group games began with three teams mathematically in with a chance of securing the last semi-final slot of the OFC U-16 Women’s Championships.

Solomon Islands started second in the group by virtue of their goal difference, they were disappointed to lose to New Caledonia on Thursday and knew that they needed a win for the best possible chance of progression.

(Photo / OFC Media via Phototek)

And with New Zealand, having all but already secured a semi-final place after comprehensive wins over New Caledonia and Tahiti, and with two of their usual players sidelined through injury, and a very warm midday kickoff, the conditions were there for Solomon Islands to cause an upset and secure progression to the semi-finals.

But it was New Zealand who got on the scoreboard early through Piper O’Neill, whose emphatic finish took the pressure off the Group B leaders in the eleventh minute.

New Zealand remained composed as they absorbed pressure from Solomon Islands’ efforts, with midfielders Mikaela Bangalan and captain Natalie Young adeptly screening the defence.

They came close to extending their lead just before half time, as Heidi Draay danced down the right wing and sent in a good cross, but Derelle Avery was denied by a sharp Fiona Goroani save.

In the second half New Zealand were creating opportunities to extend their lead but struggled to find the decisive touch to make the chances count. Bangalan and Grace Duncan combined well to set up the latter but blasted her shot wide. Kya Solomon also came close to doubling the lead, but her powerful shot cannoned off the crossbar.

Despite conceding early, as the game wore on and Solomon Islands remained just 1-0 down, the belief that they could perhaps get something out of this game grew. Goroani offered a calming presence at the back, and her defenders were effectively blunting the New Zealand attack.

The introduction of midfielder Pia Vlok and last year’s Championship-winning goal scorer Katie Pugh upped the ante on the Solomon Islands defence, well-marshalled by Hellen Reubinson, but they were unable to find a moment of magic, with Megan Waayer effectively a spectator for the majority of the second half.

Solomon Islands must now wait and hope that Tahiti can secure their first win of the competition over New Caledonia this afternoon.



Solomon Islands: 0

New Zealand: 1 (Piper O'Neill 15’)

HT: 1-0

