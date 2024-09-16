Dai Henwood Documents His Journey Living With Cancer In 'Live And Let Dai'

Monday 16 September 2024 – Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) today announced new local documentary series Live and Let Dai will premiere on ThreeNow and Three from Monday 30 September. The three-part series, which launches at 8pm, over three consecutive nights, on Three, and all episodes dropping at once on ThreeNow, is an honest and raw look into Dai Henwood’s brave battle with cancer.

Dai Henwood is one of New Zealand’s most-loved comedians and broadcasters who has graced Kiwi TV screens for more than two decades; featuring as host for prime-time television shows like Dancing with the Stars, 7 Days, Family Feud and Lego Masters. A two-time winner of the prestigious Fred Award, Dai is known for his quick wit, strong stage presence, and ability to connect with his audience which has made him a beloved figure in New Zealand entertainment.

Every day, thousands of New Zealanders wake up to face a brutal battle against cancer – and among them is Dai Henwood, who was diagnosed with incurable bowel cancer three years ago. The diagnosis has set forth a journey that has and continues to test him mentally, physically, and spiritually.

The three-part series documents Dai’s courageous fight against cancer, offering an insight into his life since his diagnosis. From the initial shock of finding out, and the demanding realities of treatment, to moments of peace and healing, Dai shares his experiences in a heart-wrenching yet inspiring way.

Dai Henwood said: "Documenting my journey on Live and Let Dai has been cathartic, confronting but all around a very positive experience. This is a chance for New Zealand to see a side of me I very rarely show the public. It is equal parts heavy and light. I am also confident it is the funniest cancer documentary every made."

Matt Barthow, WBD ANZ, Senior Director, Content, said: "Dai has been a big part of our extended Warner Bros. Discovery family for almost two decades; so it is an honour to share his story Live and Let Dai with Aotearoa. The documentary is a testament of human resilience, when faced with life-changing challenges. In this series, Dai confronts and openly shares some of the darkest days in his life. I’d like to thank Dai for his courageous storytelling; those who watch will be forever moved by his journey"

Live and Let Dai is produced by South Pacific Pictures (SPP), made with the support of NZ on Air.

All episodes of Live and Let Dai premiere Monday 30 September on ThreeNow.

The three-part series will air at 8pm on Three, over three consecutive nights, starting Monday 30 September.

