Marina 2 Marina 2024: A Scenic Race Like No Other

The highly anticipated Marina 2 Marina race returns for its 2024 edition, bringing together runners and outdoor enthusiasts from across the country. This scenic race, known for its breathtaking coastal views, offers participants a unique opportunity to experience the beauty of the Marlborough Sounds while challenging themselves in a fun and exciting environment.

Event Highlights:

Date: Saturday 5 October 2024

Saturday 5 October 2024 Location: Starting at Picton Marina/Anakiwa Foreshore and finishing at Picton Foreshore.

Starting at Picton Marina/Anakiwa Foreshore and finishing at Picton Foreshore. Race options: Participants can choose from four race categories:

Participants can choose from four race categories: Wilderness Guides Marlborough Sounds 24km Link Run

The Link is not for the faint hearted! Starting at Anakiwa Bay (beginning of the Queen Charlotte Track) the track takes runners through 24km of native bush on the Link Pathway. Passing through Aussie Bay, Momorangi Bay, Ngakuta Bay and Shakespeare Bay before travelling down into the town of Picton. Just over the length of a half marathon and with hills to challenge the fittest of competitors, this event is for the experienced runner.

The Link also provides competitors with the option of enjoying a boat cruise from the main event at London Quay, Picton to the start line at Anakiwa. Alternatively, they can make their own way to Anakiwa and meet their fellow runners at the start line.

Tall Poppy Picton and Marlborough Sounds Snout Run/Walk 13km

Competitors must be 14 years or older. The Snout 13km course includes a few hard hill climbs but when you reach the top, the views are amazing. This would be suited for the fitness enthusiast and regular joggers. We offer both walking and running options.

Oxley’s Bar and Kitchen M2M 10km Run/Walk

Competitors must be 7 years or older. This course follows the Picton to Waikawa track and is an easy trail for novice runners and with the option to walk, makes it suitable for all members of the family.

Picton Lions Kids Dash 2km

Children aged 5 - 9 years can enter this event which is a short 2km around Picton Marina.

With the course winding along some of the most picturesque landscapes in Marlborough, runners will traverse scenic coastal pathways, cross bridges, and pass stunning marinas. The event offers a great mix of flat terrains, mild elevations, and captivating views that make it accessible for both experienced runners and beginners alike.

Why Join?

Stunning Views: Enjoy a racecourse that blends fitness and nature, surrounded by Marlborough’s stunning waterfront scenery.

Community Spirit: This event brings together people of all ages, fostering a vibrant, welcoming atmosphere for locals and visitors alike.

Support Local Causes: Proceeds from Marina 2 Marina will go toward supporting local community groups and schools.

Registration Information

Registrations for the Marina 2 Marina race are now open! Participants can sign up online via Marina 2 Marina | 5 October 2024 | Running | Marlborough Event

Each participant will receive a race a race bib with a timing chip. Online entrants will be in with a chance to win a prize in our spot prize bonanza. Prizes will also be awarded for the top finishers in each category.

About Marina 2 Marina

The Marina 2 Marina race is an annual event celebrating the natural beauty of the Marlborough Sounds while promoting fitness, community engagement, and charitable support. Since its inception, the race has grown into a must-attend event for locals and visitors alike, attracting hundreds of participants each year.

© Scoop Media

