'Money On Gold' By Adleb - Album Out Now

"Money On Gold" is an enthralling trap album from New Zealand rapper, Adleb. The title track, ‘Money On Gold’ features a playful, infectious trap beat with deep, bouncy 808s. Adleb's delivery is laid-back and effortless, blending insightful commentary with light-hearted humor to create a fun and energetic vibe perfect for summer parties. The album explores the concept of manifesting financial success, emphasizing the importance of both a positive mindset and proactive financial strategies like investing in assets.

Adleb is a Waikato-bred rapper, producer, and lyricist, igniting stages with his raw energy and unparalleled flow. Blending gritty trap beats with lyrical finesse, he crafts a cinematic experience that leaves audiences captivated.

Money On Gold: A side (Trap) & Money On Gold B: Side (Boom Bap), delving into both trap and boom bap, reflecting Adleb's versatile artistry. A side ‘Money On Gold’ features INF (SWIDT) as an Emcee, exquisite production by Benzo of The OttBoyZ, and an all-round rap marathon from Adleb. Produced by Grammy nominated Ricky Paul MuzSide B featuring INF (SWIDT) to the classic vibe of Side B with Billy Danze (M.O.P.), ‘Money On Gold’ is a testament to Adleb's evolution.

Additionally, we get the sonic gift of Adleb’s ‘Drug Related’, the lead single on Ricky Pauls' upcoming album ‘The Merge’. Adleb joins a host of quality artists on this future iconic album, such as Lupe Fiasco, Cool G Rap, Jadakiss, Bone Thugs n Harmony, Scribe, Savage and more.

© Scoop Media

