ARCA And Dominican Disruptor Tokischa Team Up On New Single

Arca x Tokischa (credit Aurora Anthony)

Venezuelan artist Arca and Dominican artist Tokischa officially release their first collaboration ‘Chama.’ The long-awaited and single arrives with a music video, shot by in-demand director and photographer Stillz in Barcelona, starring a very pregnant Arca and Tokischa.

Last November photos of Arca and Tokischa at Electric Lady Studios appeared on the internet receiving a rapturous applause from fans. Since then the two have been seen together riding a chariot through Times Square, hanging out backstage at Ceremonia Festival in Mexico City, on stage with Madonna, and performing the single together at LadyLand Festival in NYC. In May Tokischa performed the single at some of her U.S. shows and Arca debuted the track in her DJ sets, most recently at her Boiler Room set in Barcelona and, as recently as last month, fans took to Genius to upload information on the track.

Arca on 'Chama':

“esta va pa todas las muñecas las reinas y las brujitas buenas ,

si brillo yo es para nosotras

ánimo a todas mis mariposas en defender la suavidad

la ternura la magia y la dulzura en un mundo lleno de dureza

brillen sin miedo, chamas

yo adentro de ti

tú adentro de mi”

“This one’s for all the dolls, the queens, and the good little witches,

if I shine, it’s for us.

Courage to all my butterflies in defending softness,

tenderness, magic, and sweetness in a world full of hardness.

Shine without fear, chamas.

yo adentro de ti

tú adentro de mi.”

Arca’s transcendent, transgressive body of work has collapsed long-standing barriers that once seemed impermeable: between artist and art, between human and technology, between avant-garde and pop, and between the many disciplines—from music to visual art to fashion and beyond—where she’s made her indelible mark. Her liquid nature sees her continue to thrive in unexpected places. Her 2021 KICK series initiated a new phase in Arca’s career, elevating her from an icon of the experimental fringe into a full-blown global, cultural phenomenon and a vanguard in Latin American music. Since the release of her widely-acclaimed KICK series, Arca’s been nominated for two Latin GRAMMY’s and one GRAMMY. She’s appeared and composed for labels including John Paul Gaultier, Loewe, Acne Studios, Dior, Proenza Schouler, Reebok, Byredo, Ray-ban, Bottega Veneta, Mugler and H&M. She remixed tracks for Lady Gaga, Beverly Glenn-Copeland and Laurie Anderson, she joined Beyonce in Barcelona and Paris to Celebrate Renaissance and Madonna at her Barcelona show and most recently at LadyLand in NYC. In the fall of 2023 she debuted her Park Avenue Armory residency Mutant;Destrudo, followed by her March 2024 performance piece The Light Comes in the Name of the Voice at the Bourse de Commerce in Paris, which was the first time she displayed her paintings, plus she performed her first headline show in her hometown of Caracas, Venezuela, followed by a remarkable Boiler Room live set with her Venezuelan friends and DJs.

© Scoop Media

