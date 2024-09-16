Dolly Alderton Announces Host For NZ Shows

British journalist, author and podcaster Dolly Alderton is touring across Australia and New Zealand this November, today announcing Lucy Blakiston as the conversation host for her Wellington and Auckland shows. The tour celebrates the release of her acclaimed book, Good Material.

Lucy Blakiston is the CEO and cofounder of Shit You Should Care About - a Gen Z run media company with a daily newsletter, two podcasts, and a social following of over 3.4 million people.

“At Shit You Should Care About we whole-bloody-heartedly believe that we should all be able to understand the news/the world around us because it’s happening to all of us,” says Lucy. “So that’s exactly what we help to do. We cut through the bullshit, the jargon, the clickbait - all of the shit that makes information feel inaccessible - and make it accessible (with a few Harry Styles pictures thrown in there for good measure).”

Tickets are selling fast, with Dolly adding an Auckland show after the initial Wellington announcement in order to meet the unprecedented demand. Do not miss your chance to ask your own burning questions and hear Dolly’s reflections live in conversation with New Zealand’s own Lucy Blakiston.

Dolly Alderton is a force to be reckoned with, whose bestselling books have stolen the hearts of readers everywhere - including cultural tastemakers like Lena Dunham, Stanley Tucci, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Elizabeth Gilbert.

Her iconic memoir, Everything I Know About Love, has recently been transformed into a hit television series, and her beloved Sunday Times advice column, 'Dear Dolly', has been adapted into a widely adored book of the same name.

Dolly is also celebrated as the international trailblazer for culture and current affairs podcasting as co-host of the wildly popular The High Low.

Now, Dolly takes to the stage to share her latest stories with New Zealand audiences for the very first time. Equipped with the anecdotes of her 'Dear Dolly' readers and her own well-documented adventures, Dolly will be offering her famously sharp observations and relatable musings on love, heartbreak, and everything in between.

About Dolly Alderton:

Dolly Alderton is an award-winning author, screenwriter and journalist based in London.

She is a columnist for The Sunday Times Style and has also written for GQ, Red, Marie Claire and Grazia. She is the former co-host and co-creator of the podcast The High Low.

Her first book Everything I Know About Love became a top five Sunday Times bestseller in its first week of publication, won a National Book Award (UK) for Autobiography of the Year and was made into a BBC One TV Series. Ghosts, her first novel, was published by Fig Tree in 2020. Dear Dolly, a collection of her agony aunt columns from the Sunday Times Style magazine, was also a

Sunday Times bestseller.

About Fane:

Fane is a leader in the production and curation of spoken word events, bringing the most exciting names in culture and entertainment to audiences around the world.

Founded to provide a platform where established and emerging talent can promote their work, the company is renowned for creating unique, dynamic events that tap into the conversations of the moment.

Other Fane Australia tours in 2024 include Dolly Alderton, Grace Tame, Kevin McCloud, Henry Winkler, Fran Lebowitz, Elizabeth Day, Miriam Margolyes, Nigella Lawson, Rory Stewart and Jon Ronson.

© Scoop Media

