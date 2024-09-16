Tauranga Moana Again Hosts Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival

Courtesy: Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust of previous Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival

The rich tapestry of indigenous cultures from around the globe will again be on full display as Tauranga Moana hosts Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival, a skin-marking and artist event celebrating indigenous traditional body marking, with Māori leading the revival. Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival will take place from 18th to 21st October at Whareroa Marae and Reserve, featuring up to 20 cultural nations from across the globe.

The festival will bring together artists, storytellers, musicians, and cultural ambassadors from indigenous communities worldwide. Attendees can look forward to various activities, including tā moko, tā tatau and skin marking artists, dance and music performances. Traditional art and craft workshops, along with culinary experiences showcasing indigenous cuisine, will also be showcased. The festival aims to foster understanding, respect, and appreciation for the diversity and richness of indigenous cultures.

The general public who attend Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival for $10.00 per day (under 12 free) will also have access to Te Kahu o Toi Kiri: Symposium and Exhibition. However, the Toi Kiri: Artists Wānanga, which runs for eight days at the marae from 14th to 21st October is for indigenous artists only.

Hosted by Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust on behalf of mana whenua of Tauranga Moana, the festival will bring together the best of indigenous traditional skin marking and feature over 200 artists. Now in its fifth year, Toi Kiri’s value is not just people coming to share in the cultural arts but the value of the relationships they’re developing worldwide in these indigenous communities.

The Te Kahu o Toi Kiri: Symposium & Exhibition portion of the festival will showcase the artworks of the artist participants. Te Kahu o Toi Kiri explores the dialogue between the exercise of skin marking and a range of cultural art practices, customary and contemporary, presenting the ‘cloak’ of indigenous body marking traditions. Julie Paama-Pengelly, Creative Director of Toi Kiri says the festival is about creative expression and how that is strongly tied to cultural identity.

“We are honoured to host the festival and provide a platform for indigenous cultures to be celebrated and shared with the wider community,” she says, “This festival is an opportunity for both indigenous people and non-indigenous to learn, connect, and honour the incredible contributions of indigenous people around the world.”

Local Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF) is also supporting Toi Kiri with a $30,000 grant.

The fund is a partnership between local funders Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, TECT, Tauranga City Council, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council. Its core purpose is to support community-led events and those that encourage free or low-cost participation.

Jenna Quay, Acting Venues and Events Manager of Tauranga City Council says this festival promises to be a powerful celebration of unity and cultural pride.

“While the festival highlights and celebrates indigenous cultures, it aims to create an inclusive and welcoming space for all attendees to learn and connect with both local and international indigenous cultures.”

Lori Luke, Chief Executive of Acorn Foundation, adds that the TWBCEF sees significant value in Te Tuhi Mareikura Trust's efforts to create and host the festival on behalf of the mana whenua of Tauranga Moana.

“Each year, this festival provides fantastic opportunities for our community,” she says, “For a low-cost cultural event, it showcases Tauranga Moana’s rich Māori culture and Maori Art talent, and exposes attendees to snippets of the world's indigenous cultures.”

For more information about Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival, including event schedules, ticketing and registration details for Toi Kiri: Artists Wānanga (Artists only event), please visit the Toi Kiri website or contact info@tetuhimareikura.org

Event Details

Toi Kiri: Indigenous Arts Festival - 18th to 20th October 2024 at Whareroa Reserve, Mount Maunganui

Fri 18 Oct, 1.00pm - 7.00pm

Sat 19 Oct, 9.00am - 7.00pm

Sun 20 Oct, 9.00am - 5.00pm

$10.00 per day* | Under 12 FREE**

(Includes access to Te Kahu o Toi Kiri: Symposium & Exhibition)

Ticketing www.toikiri.nz | Door sales available

* One ticket equivalent to any one day's entry

** Must be accompanied by an adult over the age of 18 years old

Te Kahu o Toi Kiri: Symposium & Exhibition - 18th to 20th October 2024 at Whareroa Reserve, Mount Maunganui

Toi Kiri: Artists Wānanga - 14th to 21st October 2024 at Whareroa Marae, Mount Maunganui

Indigenous artists-only event. All artists must be registered and spaces are limited.

