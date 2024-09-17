Appleby Vibes Brings Drax Project And Tiki Taane To Tasman This November

Photo/Supplied

Appleby House are excited to announce Appleby Vibes – Tasman’s newest music event, is launching with a bang and bringing Drax Project and Tiki Taane to the region for an evening of electrifying music set against the spectacular Richmond Ranges on 23 November 2024.

Imagine yourself surrounded by friends, immersed in the rhythm of the music, as each note reverberates through the air. Experience the collective joy of live music as this outdoor concert oKers a truly relaxed, friendly environment. So, grab your friends, embrace the vibes and get ready for an experience that will stay with you long after the music fades.

The team has worked extremely hard to make this event happen, and we hope that the Nelson and Tasman locals will get behind us and help make it a huge success. We want to be able to bring more big names to the region and together we can make it happen.

As part of the lineup we are thrilled to be able to include two local up and coming bands in what we are calling our ‘local legends’ slot. We are in the process of auditioning for this slot and will release the local bands details asap. Stay tuned for this further announcement.

The event is designed to be a relaxed, chilled, friendly environment, with an emphasis on coming together to enjoy the music, so tickets are available for Under 16s to attend with a parent or guardian. We want everyone to be able to enjoy the bands and feel strongly that this should be a family friendly event. We have a range of ticket options available which includes our exclusive VIP experience. VIPs get access to an exclusive VIP marquee, arrival meal and drink, Tiki Taane’s soundcheck and even a quick selfie session with the members of Drax Project. It’s going to be a great day!

Drax Project

From humble beginnings as a busking act on the streets of Wellington back in 2013, R&B influenced Drax Project drew worldwide attention when their first single ‘Woke Up Late’ lit up dance floors in 2017. A remix of the track with Hailee Steinfeld saw the band’s popularity soar in 2019, when they became bona fide stadium fillers, with support slots for Christina Aguilera and Camila Cabello, and amassed over 500 million hits on Spotify.

Tiki Taane

One of the most well-known and diverse artists and producers in Aotearoa, Tiki Taane is as much renowned for his powerful, live performances as he is for the anthems he writes and produces. Tiki’s extraordinary ability to rock the stage as a one man band live looper is something to be experienced first hand. No matter the set he performs, the audience is always reminded of the sheer power of Tiki’s ability to unify and connect as he delivers a unique performance experience.

Tickets go on sale at 7pm on Monday 16th September 2024 via www.applebyvibes.co.nz

Show Info

Venue: Appleby House, 305 Redwood Road, Appleby, 7081

VIP Experience Gates: 2pm, VIP Stage Area Gates: 3pm, General Admission: 4 pm, show finish at 9pm approx.

VIP Tickets: $225+ booking fees, Legends Tickets: $138+booking fees, General Admission: $98+booking fees

Shows are R16. Persons under 16 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.

