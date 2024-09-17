Operatunity Presents: The Romance Of Europe

Let Operatunity’s upcoming concert tour The Romance of Europe transport you across the continent, with a captivating blend of contemporary and classical songs filled with beauty, passion and romance. The concert tour will be presented by some of New Zealand’s finest classical voices, with accordion and piano. Touring venues across New Zealand from 2 October - 8 November 2024.

Audiences can expect to waltz to the music of Strauss, tap their toes to German oom-pah, sing along to famous 50s songs like I Love Paris, feel the emotion of Edith Piaf's La Vie en Rose, revel in the passion of Spain's flamenco, and bask in the Italian sun with Neapolitan songs and famous opera melodies.

The talented team of performers includes lead tenor Bonaventure Allan-Moetaua, Ten Tenors star Cameron Barclay, tenor Derek Hill, soprano Kelly Lim Harris, virtuoso accordionist Tracey Collins and pianist Paul Carnegie-Jones. Together, they will evoke the passions of Europe through their stunning musical performances and storytelling, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

For more information and to book visit Operatunity’s website www.operatunity.co.nz or call their friendly office team on 0508 266 237. With some venues already sold out, patrons are encouraged to secure their seats early to avoid disappointment.

About Operatunity:

Operatunity is New Zealand’s leading producer of daytime concerts, bringing world-class music and entertainment to retired communities across New Zealand. They present nearly 200 concerts a year spanning rock ‘n’ roll, musical theatre, country, classical, and more, across 22 venues from Whangarei to Invercargill. Committed to caring for senior communities, all venues have been carefully selected for their convenience, accessibility, and easy parking. This ensures that patrons can enjoy a stress-free and comfortable experience. In addition to the performance, audiences have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary morning tea and mingle with the stars of the show. With a focus on supporting local artists and providing exceptional musical experiences, Operatunity continues to captivate audiences with its diverse and delightful performances.

