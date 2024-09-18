Inaugural Leader Of Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board Appointed

Elijah Pue (Photo/Supplied)

Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board (IMPB) today announced the appointment of Elijah Pue as its inaugural Manu Taiko (Chief Executive). Elijah will be formally welcomed with a pōwhiri when he starts in the role on the 29th October 2024.

Elijah currently serves as the Mātaiawa, General Manager Corporate at Te Oranganui Trust, a position he has held since 2022. Elijah brings a wealth of experience from his work in parliament, the public sector, with iwi and the Māori health sectors.

Elijah is actively involved in a range of community initiatives, driven by his dedication to advancing positive outcomes for his iwi. Through this work, he brings a deep understanding of the rohe (region) that Te Mātuku as the Iwi-Māori Partnership Board will serve.

In announcing Elijah’s appointment, Honey Winter and Mike Neho, Manu Tohikura - co-chairs of Te Mātuku said, “We are pleased to have someone of Elijah’s calibre joining us as our Manu Taiko. This is a critical step in our journey and contributes to our overall goal of ensuring that the health system meets the needs of our whānau in the Te Ranga Tupua rohe.”

Elijah Pue expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying, “I’m excited and honoured by this appointment. Te Mātuku has an incredible opportunity before it to frame innovative and unique ways of changing and influencing the system for the betterment of all who call our rohe home. I look forward to the journey ahead and am committed to leading a strong team to realise the dreams and aspirations of our people.”

About Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board: The Te Mātuku Iwi-Māori Partnership Board is dedicated to ensuring that Māori voices are central to the design, delivery, and evaluation of health services. By bridging local Māori perspectives with the health sector, the board aims to improve hauora Māori outcomes and foster a health system that is responsive and effective for Māori communities.

