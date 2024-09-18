Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Wētā Workshop Wizard Seeks Hobbits For International Hobbit Day - 22 Sept

Wednesday, 18 September 2024, 7:11 pm
Press Release: Weta Workshop

Photo/Supplied

Wētā Workshop and Wellington Cable Car are teaming up to celebrate International Hobbit Day on 22 September, 2024 and calling out for people to dress as Hobbits to mark the occasion and join the fun and free activities!

The Wētā Workshop wizard will be riding the Wellington Cable Car from 10am – 12pm searching high and low for Hobbits. During this time those dressed in Hobbit costume will not only ride for free, but be able to indulge in a ‘second breakfast’ at the top of the cable car. Other Hobbit Day activities include face painting, quizzes, spot prizes and a chance to get hands-on with props - including Hobbit feet!

Lord of the Rings fans will also enjoy checking out iconic costume pieces including third-age Elven Armour and Rohan Royal Guard, which have been placed to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.

The Wellington Cable Car is located at 280 Lambton Quay, 6022

Visit www.wellingtoncablecar.co.nz for more information

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/879432340915813

